Remember When Amrita Rao Revealed How Sooraj Barjatya Casts Actors In His Films

Amrita Rao made her acting debut in 2002 with Ab Ke Baras, opposite Aarya Babbar. The Bollywood actor is best known for her appearance in the romantic film Vivah, released in 2006. The film is written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. In an older Youtube video, Amrita Rao had revealed how Sooraj Barjatya cast actors in his movies. She said that the director made the actors read a Hindi book to test their vocal skills and command on the Hindi language.

Amrita Rao on getting cast by Sooraj Barjatya

Amrita Rao shared that she read a book written by Premchand, during her meeting with Sooraj Barjatya. Talking further about how she was cast for her role in Vivah, Amrita Rao said that she read Shahid Kapoor's news getting cast in Sooraj's next film and wanted to work on that project. She asked her manager to set up a meeting with the production house.

Talking about the same, Amrita Rao revealed that during that era, several leading female actors would use their position to get popular or most-talked-about roles in Bollywood. She further added that when she met Sooraj, they did not talk about the film's script. Their meeting went on for four hours. Amrita attended the meeting with her manager and mother.

After a few days of Amrita Rao's meeting with Sooraj Barjatya, the actor got a call from the director. Amrita Rao revealed that the latter informed her that she was selected for the role and they wished to work with her. Sooraj also told Amrita that once she is back she can do the narration and then decide if she wanted to do the film. Amrita was impressed by Sooraj's down to earth gesture, she said.

Also Read | How Shahid Kapoor's mother helped Amrita Rao for a slap scene in 'Ishq Vishk'

Also Read | Payal Ghosh calls Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap 'two sides of a coin'

More about 'Vivah'

Vivah is a romantic drama starring Shahid Kapoor opposite Amrita Rao. The film was produced and distributed by Rajshri Productions. The film narrates the story of a couple and follows their journey from engagement to marriage and aftermath. This was Amrita Rao's fourth film with Shahid Kapoor.

Vivah was a huge commercial success. It grossed more than ₹539 million worldwide. While Shahid Kapoor earned a nomination for Best Actor, Amrita Rao was listed in Best Actress nomination at the Screen Awards. The film was also dubbed into Telugu and released as Parinayam.

Also Read | Mithila Palkar teases 'Little Things' Season 4, asks fans to flood Dhruv Sehgal's DMs

Also Read | Himani Shivpuri Gets 'back On Sets' Of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', Thanks Fans For Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.