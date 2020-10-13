Dharmendra Gives Glimpse Of Indoor Garden, Reveals He Finally Found A 'particular Plant'

Veteran star Dharmendra seemingly enjoys collecting varied types of plants. He has created a huge botanical garden in his farmhouse on the outskirts of the city. Recently Dharmendra shared a video on his Instagram handle, wherein he talked about a particular plant, he was in search of, a few years back.

Talking about the same, Dharmendra revealed that he found that rare plant in a huge nursery near Surat, Gujarat. He said that the nursery owner, Mr Sameer and his family, welcomed him with warm regards. Since then, Dharmendra has been collecting plants from the nursery.

The actor also shared that he was also searching for some indoor plants and Sameer's nursery provided him with these new plants. In Dharmendra's video, he showed his fans the indoor plants that he set up in his house. He also introduced fans to Mr Sameer and his family. He also praised the nursery and Sameer. Take a look at Dharmendra's Instagram post.

Dharmendra's Instagram caption read as:

Friends, Few years back I was in search of some particular plant .I found it in a huge nursery near soorat ....Mr Sameer and his loving family gave me a warm welcome. Since than , we are for each otherðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ’•............. ................ðŸ™”Aaram hai Hraam” now I am in search of some indoor plants and They are there with love ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€ðŸ€. Friends, Love â¤ï¸ you for your loving response.

Dharmendra's garden

Fans' reactions

Dharmendra's fans and followers were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of his fans wrote, 'Wauw, what a beautiful plantðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ im glad u are meeting friends and family again. Stay safe My Dharam(ji)ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’–', while another user added, 'Love you, Papaji for opening your heart and sharing all these positive and wonderful life events with us.

Thank you for showing us the magic of sharing â¤ï¸'. One of Dharmendra's fans added, 'Looking amazing...... Plants also help to bring positive vibes in home ðŸ¡ and make feel refresh and help to keep everyone healthy in home ðŸ¡..... #stayhomestaysafe'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

