Seerat Kapoor Dedicates Favourite Self-sketched Canvas To Her Fans On Social Media

Actor Seerat Kapoor is all set to make an appearance on the big screen with her much-awaited film Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma. She will be seen opposite actor Siddu Jonnalagadda, with whom she shared the screen for the film Krishna and his Leela. Apart from this, Seerat Kapoor is in talks with several other filmmakers over some exciting projects. Seerat Kapoor is also a skilled painter and often shares her masterpieces on social media. Take a look at Seerat Kapoor's recent canvas creation, which she shared on Twitter.

Seerat Kapoor dedicates self-sketched painting to fans

Goodmorning! Dedicating my most personal; self sketched canvas to all you lovely beings! ♥️

I must have been in my sweet 16 at the time 🤗 pic.twitter.com/P1oYBL98uI — Seerat Kapoor (@IamSeeratKapoor) September 25, 2020

Before joining the entertainment industry, Seerat Kapoor worked as a dance choreographer. She worked as an assistant choreographer for Ranbir Kapoor's film Rockstar. She was also seen in a special appearance song opposite Ravi Teja in Touch Chesi Chudu. Apart from acing acting and painting, the actor is also a trained singer.

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor is gearing up for her Telugu release Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma. She will play the role of a typical South Indian girl in her upcoming film. The film is directed by Aditya Mandala and follows the story of a couple who try to convince their parents to get together. Seerat Kapoor is also ready to make her debut in Bollywood this year, although the film is yet to be announced. She made her debut in Tollywood with the film Run Raja Run, in the year 2014.

