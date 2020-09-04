Ankita Lokhande "is One Of A Kind", Writes Vikas Gupta; Former Touched By Poem

Recently Vikas Gupta showered love on Ankita Lokhande and praised the actor for being the person she is. He shared some old pictures with her and wrote a poem for her expressing how Ankita is “one of a kind”. Ankita Lokhande was touched by the gesture and tweeted about it on social media.

Ankita Lokhande is touched by Vikas Gupta's poem for her

Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Gupta have been friends for a long time and were often snapped together at parties and events. Vikas Gupta recently wrote a poem for his friend Ankita where he expressed how special she is for him. Vikas further praised Ankita for always being a true friend and a good human being.

Vikas Gupta wrote that Ankita is a good and a true person. He further wrote that she is still a little girl for her mother and that God has blessed her with good fate. Vikas added that Ankita would fill with happiness the lives of people who are around her.

Vikas further praised Ankita that not only is she a good human being but is also a true friend. He further wrote that Ankita is “one of a kind” and posted a couple of throwback pictures with her. Check out the tweet below.

Tu अच्छी है, Tu सच्ची है । अपनी माँ की अभी भी छोटी सी बच्ची है । ऊपर वाले ने तेरी क़िस्मत ऐसी रची है । जिसके संग तू हो उसकी क़िस्मत में ख़ुशियों की धूम मची है । तू लड़की भी अच्छी है, और दोस्त भी सच्ची है। अपनी माँ की अभी भी चोटी सी बच्ची है । @anky1912 You r one of a kind ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YPbKkqPRoK — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) September 3, 2020

When Ankita Lokhande came across the poem, she was really touched by it. She retweeted the poem. Check out Ankita’s tweet below.

Previously on social media, Ankita Lokhande had shared pictures of how she had performed the 'last Aarti' for Ganpati Bappa On Anant Chaturdashi. She had videos of the same with her family. Check out the posts below.

In other news, Ankita Lokhande has been standing firmly with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family. The actor was amongst the few actors who urged for a CBI probe, following his death. She has actively been making clarifications on the allegations that are being made on her regarding the case through her social media posts.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande made her debut with the Bollywood film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She portrayed a key role of Jhalkaribai in the historic period drama. She was also seen in the film Baaghi 3, alongside actors Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

