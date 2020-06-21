Seerat Kapoor's Five Stunning Pictures From Her Instagram Page That Are Unmissable

Seerat Kapoor, the beautiful Indian film actor is also a model, choreographer and dancer. She initiated her career as an Assistant Choreographer for the film, Rockstar. Seerat Kapoor dipped her toes in the acting industry and made her acting debut in Run Raja Run (Telugu) in the year 2014. She is a talented actor and is known for her fashionable looks all over her Instagram page. Seerat Kapoor’s style statement and the way she poses for her photographs is just amazing and gives major goals of posing like a pro. So, let’s take a look at Seerat Kapoor’s best pictures on her Instagram page.

Here are Seerat Kapoor’s most stunning pictures that will surely inspire you-

In this picture, Seerat Kapoor is posing with her best skills and giving major posing goals to her fans. She is wearing a waist-cutting red long flowy gown, which has a halter neck. Seerat groomed her hair into loose curls making her look more elegant.

Seerat Kapoor donned a plain whole white dress comprising of an Anarkali Kurta, Churidar, and Duppata. Her dress is a chicken material which she wore very ethnically. Seerat paired her traditional outfit with oxidised Jhumkas and open curly tresses.

Seerat Kapoor wore this one-sided off-shoulder outfit with a high thigh-clit cut. On the other hand of her sleeves, she has a detailed knot, and on her waist, she wore a satin bow belt. Seerat Kapoor combined her digital print dress with sleek puffed open hairstyle and cream stilettoes.

Seerat Kapoor opted for a baby pink colour thigh-slit gown. She looks stunning in this dazzling embroidered outfit which is a netted one. Her hairstyle with curly and frizzy tresses and make-up was on-point making her look rosy.

In this post, Seerat Kapoor is wearing a grey traditional outfit. Her quirky pose along with her designer dress looks stunning. Her outfit comprised of a cropped top and high-waist narrow-bottom pant ended at her ankles. She paired her outfit with a long jacket thread work. She kept her hairstyle simple with puffed bun and makeup was nude shade. Seerat Kapoor ended her look with long earring complimenting her attire.

In this picture, Seerat Kapoor is wearing a blue saree and walked for the 'Teach For Change' charity fashion show. Her blue ruffle saree was matched up with an embroidered strapless blouse by Varun Chakkilam. She opted for choker jewellery from Hiya and her nude makeup complemented her look.

