'Krishna And His Leela' Star Seerat Kapoor To Make Her Bollywood Debut This Year?

Seerat Kapoor made her acting debut in 2014 with the South Indian movie, Run Raja Run. After the huge success of her recent release Krishna And His Leela, Seerat Kapoor is all set to debut in Bollywood this year. Read further ahead to know about her exciting debut.

Seerat Kapoor all set to make her Bollywood debut

Seerat Kapoor received many praises for her performance as the character of Ruksaar in her latest release, Krishna And His Leela. With the lockdown opening up and actors getting back to work, Seerat Kapoor has also been in talks with many moviemakers for her upcoming projects. Seerat Kapoor is nearing the release date for her upcoming Telugu language movie, Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma.

Apart from that, Seerat Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the Bollywood industry this year. Seerat Kapoor will be seen playing the lead character and will be gracing the big screen, in a ‘never seen before’ avatar. Seerat Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a picture of herself dubbing for her upcoming Bollywood movie. The actor will soon be sharing more details of the untitled movie. Seerat Kapoor captioned the picture, “Paishe hai, meri agli film apne aawaz aur andaz mai 😉 🎤 #dubbing”.

Seerat Kapoor made her debut as an actress in 2014 with Run Raja Run, opposite Sharwanand that was a huge commercial success. Post her grand debut in Indian Cinema, she has had an exceptional career with some blockbuster hits like the action movie Tiger (2015) where she played the character of Ganga, the romantic comedy movie Columbus (2015) opposite Sumanth Ashwin, the drama Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017) opposite Akkineni Nagarjuna and many more. Seerat Kapoor was last seen on screen in the Telugu language romantic comedy movie, Krishna and His Leela (2020).

The actor played the lead character of Ruksaar in the movie, also casting Siddu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, and Shalini Vadnikatti as the lead characters. The movie was released directly on the OTT platform, Netflix on 25 June 2020. The movie received a great response from the critics and the audience.

