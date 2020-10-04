Did You Know Seerat Kapoor Did An Ad Shoot With Bollywood Actor Farhan Akhtar?

Southern superstar Seerat Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her latest Netflix release, Krishna and His Leela, made her acting debut in 2014 with Bollywood film Zid. In the same year, she also appeared in her first Telugu film, Run Raja Run. Seerat Kapoor began her career in the film industry as a dance choreographer. However, did you know, she also did an ad with Farhan Akhtar? Read ahead for more details.

Also Read | Seerat Kapoor dedicates favourite self-sketched canvas to her fans on social media

Seerat's ad shoot with Farhan Akhtar

Back in 2016, Seerat Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind the scenes video from her ad shoot with Farhan Akhtar. The duo shot for Intex Aqua Craze. In the video, Farhan and Seerat played husband and wife. Here, one can see the two following the instructions of the director. It is a dining table scene. Sharing the BTS video with her fans, Seerat Kapoor wrote, "Behind the Intex scenes with ace @faroutakhtar! 🤗 #themaking". Take a look at the BTS clip below.

Also Read | 'Krishna And His Leela' star Seerat Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut this year?

Seerat Kapoor's trivia

The 27-year-old actor was born and bought up in Mumbai. While her father, late Vineet Kapoor was a hotelier, her mother, Neena Sihota Kapoor, is an air hostess. Seerat also has an older brother, Varun Kapoor who is a graduate from National Art School, Sydney, Australia and works as a freelance graphic designer.

Seerat completed her schooling from Podar International School, Santa Cruz, Mumbai, followed by her pre-university course at R. D. National College, Bandra. The actor also opted for a Bachelor Of Arts degree in Mass communication, however, left it incomplete due to scheduling struggles with her acting. Seerat began her career in Bollywood at the age of 16. She worked as a full-time dance instructor at Ashley Lobo's The Danceworx.

During her dancing journey, Seerat Kapoor worked on Rockstar and was brought on board as Assistant Choreographer. After her dance career, she also tried her foot in modelling. Post modelling, Seerat started taking acting classes at her cousin's grandfather's institution, Roshan Tanejaa School Of Acting. Seerat Kapoor's popular movies include Tiger, Run Raja Run, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Touch Chesi Chudu and many others.

Also Read | Tollywood actress Seerat Kapoor pulls off different styles with ease; see pics

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda collaborates with Sukumar for next; says 'audience in me is celebrating'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.