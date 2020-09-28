Vijay Deverakonda Collaborates With Sukumar For Next; Says 'audience In Me Is Celebrating'

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has announced his upcoming collaboration with director Sukumar. The actor took to his Twitter handle to share the exciting news with his fans. He said, 'The actor in me is super excited'. Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's Twitter post.

Vijay's upcoming project with Sukumar

Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda



The actor in me is super excited

The audience in me is celebrating!

We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr 😘🤗



Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :) pic.twitter.com/9CHIIvcpBw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2020

Praising the producer, the actor wrote, 'Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)'. Along with this tweet, Vijay Deverakonda also shared a picture collage of him with Sukumar. This image also hinted at the film's release as 2022. It seems like fans have to wait yet for another year for the exciting collab.

Fans call it 'deadly combination'

Vijay Deverakonda's fans were quick to share their responses over the news. Several netizens retweeted the announcement with praise. One of the Twitter users wrote, 'All The Rowdy & Sukku You Both are My Fav's Deliver a BlockBluster'. Another user retweeted, 'When extraordinary director tied up with powerful actor..something new and close to our heart expected'.

A fan's comment read as 'Wwoooooowwwwwwwwwww It makes my day @TheDeverakonda anna We love u sooo muchhhh #VijayDeverakonda - #Sukumar Bumma blockbuster loading'. Another fan said, 'Congratulations. We are more happy with this news. Hope it turns the tables and add another block bluster to ur list'.

All the best anna ...sukku tho ante inko mettu ekkestav acting lo 🙌.... — Bunny Vamshi 💥 (@VamshiAADHF) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover. The film is directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film features Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite as Vijay's love interests in the film.

For his next, currently, the actor is back on the sets of Fighter. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role. The Hindi version of this Pan-India project will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He will also be seen in Shiva Nirvana's romantic film VD 12. The film features Vicky Kadian and Vijay Deverakonda.

