Selavaraghavan And Wife Gitanjali Welcome Baby Boy; Thanks Fans For Blessings

On January 7, 2021, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan took to her Instagram handle and announced the happy news to her fans and followers. Gitanjali and director Selvaraghavan welcomed a baby boy on January 7, 2021. While sharing the picture, Gitanjali thanked everyone for the blessings and their prayers. The couple named the baby boy Rishikesh. He is the third child after daughter Lilavathi and a son Omkaar. Gitanjali has been active on her social media handles and constantly treated her fans with her pregnancy photoshoots since November 2020.

Gitanjali Selavaraghavan names her baby boy 'Rishikesh'

While sharing the happy news, Gitanjali penned a sweet note for her fans and followers. She wrote, “Rishikesh Selvaraghavan came into this world and our hearts earlier this morning, 7th January 2021 Healthy and happy. A big Thank you to each and everyone of you for all your blessings and good wishes! Truly touched by the support and love you’ve all shown us. Believe me The feeling is mutual! You guys are the best! Lots of love, Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, Lilavathi and Omkaar". As soon as the picture was uploaded, her fans showered love and blessings for the family in the comments section.

Selavaraghavan's baby boy receives love from fans

Many fans wished the couple ‘congratulations’ and dropped red hearts. A fan commented, “Such a beautiful name. Blessings” with a heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart. Another one wrote, “Congratulations. Welcome Rishikesh clm Love you” with starry-eyed face emoticons and a flower bouquet emoji. A user simply wrote, “Wowww… Congratulations” with a pair of purple hearts. Another user commented, “Congratulations love. Good health to you and bundle of joy” with a kissing face emoticon.

On January 6, 2021, Gitanjali shared a series of selfie pictures of herself while sharing her excitement with her fans for the baby’s arrival. In the caption, she wrote, “Baby countdown…. Last day is almost done…. Just a few hours to go!! Eagerly awaiting Jan 7th! Love you all my darling instafam thanks for all you wishes and prayers in advance!!!!”.

Gowri Nandha commented, “God bless you and Take care” with a hugging face emoticon. Kasthuri Shankar wrote, “All the best darlings”. A fan commented, “Excited to see the little one! Have a safe delivery!” with a heart-eyed face emoticon.

Image Source: Gitanjali Selavaraghavan's Instagram

