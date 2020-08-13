Selvaraghavan And Gitanjali To Become Parents Again, Latter Confirms The Same In Her Post

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan and his wife Gitanjali are one of the most loved couples in Kollywood. Gitanjali had also assisted him in the film Mayakkam Enna. The couple started a whirlwind romance on the sets of the movie and soon tied the knot in the year 2011. The couple is also parents to a daughter, Leelavathi, and a son Omkar. Now, Selvaraghavan and Gitanjali are all set to become parents again.

Gitanjali shares a picture of her baby bump

Talking about the same, Gitanjali took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself looking down at her baby bump. She shared the picture on August 12. The picture has her sporting a blue dress. She can be seen giving out an excited expression as she looks down at her baby bump.

The filmmaker captioned the post saying '17 weeks.' This is truly a happy news for the fans of the couple. Fans, along with the industry friends of the couple, have been pouring in congratulatory messages for the soon-to be parents. Take a look at the picture shared by Gitanjali.

Gitanjali made her directorial debut with Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam

Meanwhile, Gitanjali had made her directorial debut with the movie, Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam. The film starred Wamiqa Gabbi and Balakrishna Kola in the pivotal roles. But she has not ventured into direction after the film as she wanted to focus on her other commitments.

On the other hand, Selvaraghavan is busy penning down the script for his upcoming film which will reportedly star actor Dhanush in the lead role. Even though the filmmaker has not made any official confirmation regarding the same, fans are waiting wfor any further developments surrounding the movie. Dhanush and Selvaraghavan had earlier collaborated for the film Pudhupettai. This upcoming film will be reportedly bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations. Selvaraghavan is also geared up for his upcoming horror thriller flick, Nenjam Marapathillai which may see an OTT release.

