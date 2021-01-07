Selavaraghavan Shares A Picture Of His Wife Gitanjali Ahead Of The 'baby Countdown'

Selvaraghavan is a prominent director and screenwriter who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry. He is known for exploring different genres of films. He is married to Gitanjali Raman who is currently pregnant. Selvaraghavan shared a monochrome picture of his wife on Instagram and announced that they were expecting a baby "very very soon". Take a look at the picture below.

Selavaraghavan's Instagram post

Selvaraghavan’s wife Gitanjali posed for a picture showing a finger, denoting one. He shared a monochrome picture of his pregnant wife. In the caption, Selvaraghavan wrote there was only one day left for them to add another member to their family. The director has a family of four including him, his wife and his two children. He also wrote that he was excited as well as nervous as the ‘Baby Countdown’ began.

Also Read: 15-year-old Indian-American Gitanjali Rao Becomes First Ever TIME 'Kid Of The Year

Selvaraghavan also expressed his love for his wife as he does in most of his Instagram posts. He wrote that loved her to bits calling her his ‘angel’. He also added that his wife was his everything and 10 years after their marriage his heart still skips a beat every time he sees her. Selvaraghavan has a daughter and a son with his wife Gitanjali and they are expecting their third baby soon. Selvaraghavan's Instagram post was loved by all of his fans. They left heart emojis under his picture denoting that they loved the post. One Instagram user also left a comment under the picture stating that the caption was beautiful.

Also Read: Selvaraghavan And Gitanjali To Become Parents Again, Latter Confirms The Same In Her Post

Also Read: Italian Screenwriter Pens Book On Ganesha For Kids

On the work front, Selvaraghavan is working on the film Aayirathil Oruvan 2, starring Dhanush. The first Tamil language film directed by him starred Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah and Reemma Sen in the lead roles. The film revolved around the lives of three people and received mixed reviews from the audience. However, over the years, the film has managed to develop a cult status.

Also Read: Raftaar's Journey From A Participant In 'DID' To Becoming A Famous Rapper Is Inspiring

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.