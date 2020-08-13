Niharika Konidela To Get Engaged With Beau Chaitanya Jonnalagada Today

Actor and TV host Niharika Konidela has never shied away from being open about her relationship with Chaitanya Jonnalagada. The actor, who is the daughter of veteran actor Naga Babu, has been dating Chaitanya for quite some time now who is a corporate employee and a son of an IPS officer. Now, Niharika will finally be getting engaged to Chaitanya today, on August 13, 2020, in the presence of their close family members.

Niharika Konidela has been dropping hints on her relationship with Chaitanya

Niharika had teased her fans with several hints about her fairytale romance with Chaitanya. Earlier in June, she had gone on to share a picture of a coffee mug that read 'Mrs?'. She had also shared a picture of herself hugging Chaitanya but only his face was not revealed back then. While the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor soon made her relationship official to the public glare, Chaitanya's social media account which was private back then was soon made public.

The couple enticed their fans with some lovely pictures which had 'love' spilled all over it. If that was not enough, the couple also kept a cute ship name for themselves called 'NisChay'. Rumor mills were fast abuzz since then that the Suryakantham actor will be getting engaged in August. Seems like this news has not only put down the rumors to rest but has also come across as a treat for their die-hard fans.

Chiranjeevi to attend Niharika Konidela's engagement

Meanwhile, while Niharika is busy with her professional commitments while her beau Chaitanya is also busy with his work for a tech company in Hyderabad. Chaitanya also went on to celebrate his birthday recently, on July 26, 2020. His ladylove Niharika took to her social media to share an endearing birthday wish for him.

Superstar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan who are the elder and younger brothers of Niharika respectively will also be joining her engagement ceremony. On the work front, Niharika had made her acting debut in the year 2016. She had starred in the Telugu film named Oka Manasu. She played the role of Sandhya and had starred alongside actor Naga Shourya.

