Samantha Akkineni Poses For Picture In Her Pretty Garden, Fans Go All 'green' With Her

On Thursday morning, August 13, Samantha Akkineni posed for a picture in her garden. As she flaunted her hair in the photo, her garden stole the show. Samantha wished fans a good morning and posted a green leaf as a part of her caption. As soon as her post was up, fans gushed to drop green hearts and plants emoticons on her post. Here's how Samantha Akkineni's fans reacted to her post.

Samantha Akkineni's garden

Fans react

As soon as Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post was up, fans dropped green hearts on her post. Many users greeted her back, whereas some also praised her love for greenery. The post hit 179,202 likes in 30 minutes.

Earlier in June, Samantha Akkineni started her new venture 'GrowWithMe'. Ever since then, the Rangasthalam actor has been indulging in gardening. She also spends most of her time planting saplings in her garden. As and when she posts something, Samantha also educates people with the benefits of gardening. She first harvested cabbage microgreens and penned all the instructions to plant them at home. The actor wrote, "Happy gardening."

Apart from cabbage microgreens, Samantha Akkineni has also grown microgreens like methi, coriander and mint. On sharing one of her posts, she wrote, "Green is the colour of hope, healing and resurgence." On July 26, Samantha Akkineni spoke in length about how planting a seed can bring change.

Samantha wrote, "Gardening is a game changer. Planting a seed can bring change . "Eat Healthy” we hear this far too many times ... but I am telling you "Grow Healthy” is even more simpler. All it takes is a little time and a little effort . And since 2020 still needs us to 'Stay home and stay safe' I think we can manage."

Samantha Akkineni's photos

What's next for Samantha?

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C. Prem Kumar's directorial, Jaanu. The film also stars Sharwanand and Varsha Bollamma among others. Samantha will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming direction, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Meanwhile, she will reportedly be seen in The Family Man Season 2, alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

