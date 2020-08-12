Shane Nigam's 'Veyil': Producer Joby George Announces Trailer Release Date; Details Here

On Tuesday, August 11, producer Joby George revealed that Shane Nigam starrer Veyil's trailer would release on August 17, 2020. He added that the trailer of the upcoming film would be out at 7:00 pm.

The producer said, "Dear friends, we are going through a bad time. We have been pushing the trailer release date by each day. Therefore, now, we have decided to release the trailer of Veyil. The trailer will be something that will calm your mind." Veyil, starring Shane Nigam in the lead, is directed by debutant Sarath Menon.

Check out the post:

(Source: Joby George Facebook)

Also Read | Shane Nigam's Apology Over Row Doesn't Cut Ice, Producers Want Him Banned From South Films

All details about Shane Nigam's Veyil

Veyil, starring Shane Nigam in the lead, also features actors like Shine Tom Chacko, James Elia, Merin Jose Pottackal, Saed Imran, and Sree Rekha in prominent roles. The Shane Nigam starrer traverses through four stages of a man's life. The Sarath Menon-directorial's shooting was recently wrapped up in Kochi. The movie is presently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Ban On Malayalam Actor Shane Nigam Lifted, But On One Condition

The forthcoming film was in the limelight after Shane Nigam refused to shoot for the movie. He complained that Sarath (director) forced him to work for 10-16 hours, and also criticised his direction. However, with the Association of Malayalam movie artists (AMMA) and other film bodies intervention, Veyil went into production early this year. A few months ago, the official poster of the Shane Nigam starrer was released by the makers, amping up the expectations among fans.

Also Read | Shane Nigam's Long-stalled Film 'Veyil' Wraps Up Shooting, Reveals Producer Joby George

What's next for Shane Nigam?

Shane Nigam has an array of films at different stages of production. He will be next seen in Jeevan Jojo's directorial debut Ullasam. The forthcoming film also features Aju Varghese, Deepak Parambol, and Basil Joseph in pivotal roles. The Shane Nigam starrer is expected to be a college-drama that will hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcoming flick, Shane Nigam also has Sajid Yahiya's second directorial feature movie Qalb in his kitty.

Also Read | 'Veyil' Maker Sarath Menon Spills Beans On Shane Nigam's Performance; Says 'he Is Happy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.