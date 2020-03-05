Ban On Malayalam Actor Shane Nigam Lifted, But On One Condition

Kumbalangi Nights fame Shane Nigam's Industry ban is reported to have been lifted. The actor was banned from the Malayalam movie industry after his fallout with the producers of his movie Veyil and and Qurbaani, after which a case was registered against him with the Producers' Association. Reports have it that the intervention of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Mohanlal, has led to revocation of the ban on the young actor. But the Producers' Association has reportedly put forth a condition for revocation. Here is all you need to know about the issue.

Ban against Shane Nigam lifted due to the intervention of the AMMA?

Reports have it that AMMA president Mohanlal and the Producers' Association members had a meeting in Kochi on March 5, 2020, where they discussed lifting Shane Nigam's ban. After multiple rounds of discussion, the Producers' Association agreed to lift the ban against Shane Nigam. But they reportedly asked for a compensation of Rs. 7 crores from the actor as a reimbursement to the loss incurred by the producers of Veyil and Qurbaani. They also made it clear that the ban against Shane Nigam will be revoked only after he settles the compensation.

All you need to know about Shane Nigam ban

Shane Nigam, and the producer of his forthcoming movie, Veyil broke into an unprecedented fight over some issues on the sets of the film. The fight was escalated to the Producers Association of Kerala. The Association after a few meetings decided to issue an industry ban for Shane Nigam. Soon after, the young actor was outset from movies like Qurbaani, Qalb, among others.

After months of trials and interventions, the Producers' Association agreed to lift the ban if Shane Nigam compensated the producers of Qurbaani and Veyil with Rs 7 crore each for the loss occurred after the shooting was stalled. However, neither the actor nor the Producers' Association has confirmed the compensation amount as of yet.

