Shani Mahadevappa Passes Away At The Age Of 88 Due To COVID-19 Complications

Kannada actor Shani Mahadevappa passed away on January 3, 2021. The actor died at the age of 88 owing to complication arising out of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. The actor is best known for his roles as a villain in movies.

According to a report by a Deccan Herald, M Gurukumar, Madadevappa’s son said that he was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for almost a year and therefore he was on complete bed rest. Gurukumar further informed that due to severe cold and cough, Shani Mahadevappa complained of breathing problems a week ago and therefore he was admitted to ICU in KC General Hospital. He added that at the start of his treatment, he tested negative for COVID-19 but a day later he tested positive. Later, he was treated for the disease at the hospital.

Shani Mahadevappa's films

Shani Mahadevappa is known for his role as Shaneeshwara Mahatme after which he came to be known as ‘Shani’ Mahadevappa. He was also part of a stage drama company – the Gubbi company. Mahadevappa started his career in 1962 playing small roles. He later became friends with Dr Rajkumar and acted in more than 60 films with him.

Some notable films of the Kannada actor with Dr Rajkumar are Shankar Guru, Mooroovare Vajragalu, and Kavirathna Kalidasa. He has been a part of more than 500 movies in the Kannada film industry. He was also the contemporary of prominent actors such as Vajramuni, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Dhirendra Gopal, Sudheer and Sundar Krishna Urs.

Also Read| DYK R. Madhavan's Shanti Shanti Shanti is the ONLY Kannada movie he ever did?

Several Kannada actors and fans mourned Shani Mahadevappa's death. Sumalatha Ambareesh paid his last tribute to the actor with a heartfelt note. He wrote, "Today, I pray that the soul of the great artist Shani Mahadevappa (90 years old) will have a lasting peace. Well, he has been in more than 550 films. May the Lord grant this painful power to His family and loved ones". (sic)

Fans in huge number mourned Shani Mahadevappa's death and also remembered his commendable performances in different movies. Take a look at fans' tributes for Shani Mahadevappa.

ಇಂದು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನೆಲ್ಲ ಅಗಲಿದ ಹಿರಿಯ ಕಲಾವಿದರಾದ ಶನಿ ಮಹಾದೇವಪ್ಪನವರ (90 ವರ್ಷ) ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಚಿರಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುವೆ. ಸರಿ ಸುಮಾರು 550 ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಸಿರುವ ಅವರ ಕಲಾಸೇವೆ ಚಿರಸ್ಥಾಯಿ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ಹಾಗೂ ಪ್ರೀತಿಪಾತ್ರರಿಗೆ ಈ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/xubMEJcrxj — Sumalatha Ambareesh 🇮🇳 ಸುಮಲತಾ ಅಂಬರೀಶ್ (@sumalathaA) January 3, 2021

Also Read| Did you know Anushka Shetty was rejected from her first audition for a Kannada movie?

RIP #ShaniMahadevappa his acted more than 20 movies with the most honour legendary actor Annavru #DrRajkumar sir pic.twitter.com/VQeXqjFWwj — AppuWillRule2021 (@virupak25) January 3, 2021

Also Read| Sunil to essay lead role in Kannada crime remake of 'Bell Bottom'? Read details

Also Read| Kiccha Sudeepa's 'Hebbuli' was 1st Kannada film to gross ₹100 crores at the box office?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.