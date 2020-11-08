Did You Know Anushka Shetty Was Rejected From Her First Audition For A Kannada Movie?

Anushka Shetty has established herself as a successful actor, garnering a huge fanbase. She is considered as one of the most prominent actors in both Tamil and Telugu movies. But a lot of people are unaware that she was rejected from her first-ever movie audition. After a lot of hardships, she made her debut with a Telugu movie in 2005 and went on to become one of the finest actors in the South Indian movie industry.

Anushka Shetty trivia

According to an article by Asianet, Anushka Shetty was rejected in her first-ever audition. The audition was for a Kannada movie for which she failed but nobody knew at that time that she will go on to become one of the finest actors in the movie business. After facing a few rejections, Anushka Shetty’s career in movies began when she made her debut with the Telugu movie, Super. In her debut movie, she was cast alongside prominent actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sonu Sood, and Ayesha Takia. She also received a nomination for the best-supporting actress for her role in Super.

Anushka Shetty’s career got a breakthrough in the form of S.S. Rajamouli’s Vikramarkudu in which she essayed one of the lead roles alongside Vineet Kumar and Ravi Teja. This became a huge success at the box-office and was also remade in several languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, among others.

Also Read Allu Arjun's Awards: Take A Look At All The Awards Won By The Actor In His Career

Apart from these, there were several other movies in her early career that paved her way to becoming a star performer in movies. She went on to showcase her spectacular performances in movies namely Souryam, Chintakayala Ravi, Lakshyam and many others. One of her movies was Arundhati in which she essayed dual roles and bagged her first-ever award for being the best actor.

Also Read Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Italy Schedule Of 'Radhe Shyam,' Says 'see You In Hyderabad Prabhas'

She also achieved similar success in the Tamil film industry and was loved for her roles in action movies such as Singam, Singam 2, Yennai Arindhaal, to name a few. Anushka Shetty’s role was highly appreciated in the Baahubali series. Many awards have been received by Anushka in her entire career for her roles in Vedam, Arundhati, Vettaikaran, Dhamarukam, among others.

Some of the latest Anushka Shetty’s movies are Om Namo Venkatesaya, Bhaagamathie, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Silence.

Also Read Prabhas Starrer 'Baahubali' Series To Re-release In Theatres Amid COVID-19; Check Details

Also Read Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' To Clash With Slew Of Highly-anticipated Films In Sankranthi 2021?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.