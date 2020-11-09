Sunil To Essay Lead Role In Kannada Crime Remake Of 'Bell Bottom'? Read Details

Noted for his comic roles, South star Sunil Varma has now reportedly bagged a lead role in an upcoming Telugu movie. According to Tollywood.Net, the famous comedian is now in talks for the Telugu remake of the Kannada crime-comedy flick Bell Bottom. This latest news has created a tremendous buzz amongst Sunil’s fans.

Sunil bags a lead role in the remake?

If the report is to be believed, then Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty has now also brought the Telugu remake rights of the film and will be seen bankrolling the remake project. The makers have reportedly shown interest to rope in Sunil for the role. The director of this project hasn’t been finalised so far. Moreover, an official statement regarding the same is yet awaited. However, Rakshit Shetty hasn’t confirmed the news as of yet.

Originally, the Kannada language movie was helmed by director Jayatheertha. Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, the movie stars Rishab Shetty and Hariprriya in the lead roles. Along with them, the movie also has Pramod Shetty, Yogaraj Bhat and Achyuth Kumar in significant roles. The Kannada movie has garnered a rating of 8.4 stars on IMDb.

Bell Bottom’s plot

The crime-comedy chronicles the life of Divakara, who is the son of a policeman. He aspires to be a detective since childhood. When he finally becomes a constable, he gets an opportunity to be a detective to solve a robbery case with comic outcomes.

In other news, Sunil entertained his fan army by essaying three distinct roles on screen. He was a part of Allu Arvind and Pooja Hegde's action-drama starring flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Sunil essayed the role of Sitaram in the movie. He was also seen playing Utham Kumar in Vi Anand directed Telugu language science fiction action movie Disco Raja.

Lastly, he was seen in the role of an antagonist in debutant director Sandeep Raj’s period romantic flick Colour Photo. The film starred Suhas in his first lead role and Sunil as corrupt Inspector Rama Raju. Now, the new buzz of him playing a lead role has left fans excited.

