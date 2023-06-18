Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy Seek Post Wedding Blessings At Lord Venkateswara Temple

Telugu actor Sharwanand tied the knot with Rakshitha Reddy on June 3. The couple got married in Jaipur, Rajasthan in a lavish ceremony. Recently, the two visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

3 things you need to know

Sharwanand’s wife Rakshitha is a US-based techie by profession.

The wedding ceremony took place at Leela Palace in Jaipur.

The couple announced their engagement in January earlier this year.

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy visit Lord Venkateswara temple

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy were spotted at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Saturday (June 17). In the viral photos, the actor can be seen in an ivory shawl and matching dhoti. Rakshitha, on the other hand, opted for a bridal red suit-salwar. The couple were snapped walking around in the temple. In between, they stopped and posed for the shutterbugs.

(Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.)

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy’s wedding ceremony

Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy wore colour coordinated outfits for their wedding. The Jaanuu star chose a gorgeous ivory sherwani with fine details and a matching turban to complete the look. Rakshita donned a wedding lehenga in ivory that was richly embellished and embroidered. She accessorised her bridal outfit with diamonds and a classic bridal veil.

The images of the couple's bright grins and tender moments beautifully portrayed their happiness on this momentous day. The star-studded event was attended by Ram Charan, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and producer Vamsi among other well-known actors from the Telugu cinema industry. A jovial video of actor Siddharth performing the song 'Oye Oye' at the wedding also went viral on social media.

On the work front, Sharwanand was last seen in Oke Oka Jeevitham. Next, he will be a part of Sriram Adittya’s, tentatively titled, Sharwa 35. The actor made a name in the Telugu film indutry with hit movies like Lakshmi (2006) and Gamyam (2008).