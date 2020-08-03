Shehnaaz Gill Shares Pictures With Her 'pillars Of Her Strength' On Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle to share a series pictures of her brothers Shehbaaz Gill, Rajbir Cheema, Navraj Sandhu, Navroop Sandhu, Sabi Cheema, Arshdeep Cheema and Ajaydeep Cheema. Calling them ‘the pillars of her strength’, Shehnaaz Gill, in her caption, mentioned that her brothers will always stick to her side, even if the entire world walks out on her. Take a look at the post shared by Shehnaaz Gill:

Adding to the same, Shehnaaz Gill remarked that whenever she is sad or happy her brothers make sure that they are always present to cheer her up & she has 'immense trust in them'. Concluding her note, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that they are her ‘life’. Shehnaaz was last seen with her brother Shehbaaz in the 13th season of Bigg Boss when the latter had made a guest entry on the show.

Shehnaaz's recent song:

Written, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, Kurta Pajama is a foot-tapping party number, which features Shehnaaz in a new bold avatar, unlike what fans witnessed during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Besides Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz's eye-catching hook steps, what works in favour of the song is Kakkar and Gill's chemistry. The song has already made its place on the trending charts, as the official video has crossed more than 5 lakh views within an hour of its release. Take a look:

What's next for Shehnaaz?

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were seen in the much-loved music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval, which crossed the 63-million-view mark on YouTube. As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Reportedly, actor Salman Khan will be producing Nach Baliye 10.

