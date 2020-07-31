Shehnaaz Gill Promotes Sidharth Shukla's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya', Urges Fans To Listen To It

Shehnaaz Gill has urged her fans to watch Sidharth Shukla’s latest song which features Neha Sharma as well. Shehnaaz shared the song on her Instagram story where she asked her fans to go and listen to the song. The Sidharth Shukla song is titled Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma’s much-anticipated song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is out now. As soon as the song got released, fans flocked to music portals to give the song a listen. The song has received more than 16 lakh views on YouTube.

Shehnaaz Gill has been a very close friend of Sidharth Shukla from the Bigg Boss house. She took to her Instagram and promoted the song even more. The former Bigg Boss contestant extended her support as Sidharth’s latest music album came out. She shared snippets from the song on her Instagram stories. Further, she tagged Sidharth in the stories. However, Shehnaaz has not shared her reaction to the song yet.

Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Nonetheless, fans of the two were elated by this. The fans were very happy to see that even long after the show is over, the two share a deep bond. Moreover, the two are often seen supporting each other in their endeavours. A fan page of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared the story and captioned the post as, "Sana is promoting Sid new song".

Listen to Sidharth Shukla's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya song below

A few weeks ago, Shehnaaz Gill saw the success of her latest music video, Kurta Pajama. She got featured in the song sung by Tony Kakkar. The song was well-received by fans, who called it groovy and catchy.

Sidharth Shukla had taken to his Twitter handle where he had revealed his reaction to Kurta Pajama, in which Shehnaaz was featured. Sidharth had shared that he was hooked to the quirky lyrics of the song. Shehnaaz Gill had acknowledged the tweet and had appreciated his gesture.

Kurta Pajama kala kala kala kala kala kala kya bakwas gana hai muh pe chadgaya saala saala saala saala saala ....ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‰ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 17, 2020

On another note, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya hai is the first collaboration of Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma. Before this, Sidharth Shukla was featured in the song, Bhula Dunga where he was featured with Shehnaaz Gill. The song was created by Darshan Raval. Watch the song below.

Image Credits: Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla Instgram

