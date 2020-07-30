Shehnaaz Gill Shows Excitement As '#Naazians' Take Over Twitter; Asks Fans To 'stop Wars'

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans took the internet by storm by showering praises on the ex Bigg Boss contestant, and now, she has reciprocated to the love by giving ‘Naazians’ a shoutout on Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill shared snapshots of the Twitter trend, which went by the term '#Naazians' on her Instagram handle. With the snapshot shared, Shehnaaz Gill asked her fans to be happy and avoid social media wars. Take a look:

Shehnaaz's priceless reaction

Adding to the same, Shehnaaz asked her fans to love each other and mentioned that she was ‘proud’ to be who she is. Seems like the sudden Twitter trend surprised Gill, as she jokingly mentioned that ‘who makes a person trend so fast’. Take a look at how fans reacted:

All the best to @sidharth_shukla for his upcoming music video

Hope that it will be a big hit and break many records

Lots of love and best wishes

-A Shehnaaz Gill Fan#Naazians #Shehnaazians#DilKoKaraarAayaOutTomorrow@itsTeamSidharth @YourNemesis616 @FanOfSid2 @Sids_Warrior7 — Akshat Sharma (@SanaKiDuniyaa) July 30, 2020

Likes of previous 3 insta pics r very low , pls guys go & like & put some beautiful comments on these 3 posts & appreciate her efforts of doing a photoshoot at such times when going outside is such a risk ...

Pls guys put likes & comments with all ur ids#Naazians#Shehnaazians pic.twitter.com/6bf8qqhKff — Himanshu (@ArmyShehnaaz) July 30, 2020

Good morning #Naazians ðŸ˜Œ



44.3 M views âœŒ

Lag jao kam pe.. 48 M target complete kro aaj kaise bhi ..Fir kal 50M toh sure hai ðŸ˜#ShehnaazGill#Naazians — Sana my love âœ¨ (@ishehnaaz_Fan) July 30, 2020

Shehnaaz's recent song:

Written, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, Kurta Pajama is a foot-tapping party number, which features Shehnaaz in a new bold avatar, unlike what fans witnessed during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Besides Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz's eye-catching hook steps, what works in favour of the song is Kakkar and Gill's chemistry. The song was released today on Youtube and has already made its place on the trending charts, as the official video has crossed more than 5 lakh views within an hour of its release. Take a look:

Shehnaaz- on the professional front:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were seen in the much-loved music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval, which crossed the 63-million-view mark on YouTube. As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Reportedly, actor Salman Khan will be producing Nach Baliye 10.

