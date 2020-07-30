Last Updated:

Shehnaaz Gill Shows Excitement As '#Naazians' Take Over Twitter; Asks Fans To 'stop Wars'

Recently, ex Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fans showered the actor with love on Twitter. Here is how she reciprocated to the love. Read on for more.

Written By
Tarun Nair
Shehnaaz Gill

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans took the internet by storm by showering praises on the ex Bigg Boss contestant, and now, she has reciprocated to the love by giving ‘Naazians’ a shoutout on Instagram. Shehnaaz Gill shared snapshots of the Twitter trend, which went by the term '#Naazians' on her Instagram handle. With the snapshot shared, Shehnaaz Gill asked her fans to be happy and avoid social media wars. Take a look:

Shehnaaz's priceless reaction

sidharth shukla Bigg Boss
sidharth shukla Bigg Boss sidharth shukla Bigg Boss sidharth shukla Bigg Boss

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Rendition Of Moutain Dew Anthem Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Heroes, See Here

Adding to the same, Shehnaaz asked her fans to love each other and mentioned that she was ‘proud’ to be who she is. Seems like the sudden Twitter trend surprised Gill, as she jokingly mentioned that ‘who makes a person trend so fast’. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Shehnaaz's recent song: 

Written, composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, Kurta Pajama is a foot-tapping party number, which features Shehnaaz in a new bold avatar, unlike what fans witnessed during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Besides Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz's eye-catching hook steps, what works in favour of the song is Kakkar and Gill's chemistry. The song was released today on Youtube and has already made its place on the trending charts, as the official video has crossed more than 5 lakh views within an hour of its release. Take a look:

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trend #KurtaPajamaFirstLook On Twitter Ahead Of Its Poster Release

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Requests Fans To "not Waste Money" As They Shower Her With Gifts

Shehnaaz- on the professional front:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz were seen in the much-loved music video, Bhula Dunga, by Darshan Raval, which crossed the 63-million-view mark on YouTube. As per recent reports, the makers of the 10th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye have managed to rope in Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz for the show. Given the craze which the contestants created in Bigg Boss, fans are seemingly eager to witness their rivalry yet again. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers and ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Reportedly, actor Salman Khan will be producing Nach Baliye 10.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Trend #KurtaPajamaFirstLook On Twitter Ahead Of Its Poster Release

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all