Shobana Expresses Desire To Work With Mohanlal And Mammootty Again

Shobana, last seen in debutant Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund in a recent live interaction with fans expressed her desire to work with Mammootty and Mohanlal. Shobana, who has worked with Mohanlal and Mammootty in the past, answered with a nod when asked about working with them now and elaborated that her wish would change nothing. She said that even though she wishes to work with Mohanlal and Mammootty, there is a lot that goes into filmmaking. She further promised to communicate fans' desire to Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Also Read | Shobana’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Actor Files A Police Complaint

Shobana, who made her film debut in 1984 has featured in more than 100 movies in her acting career. Interestingly, Shobana's some of the best Malayalam movies have been with Mohanlal, starting with Manichitrathazhu (1993), which got Shobana her first National Award. Besides the 1993 horror-comedy, Mohanlal and Shobana have worked in movies like Thenmavin Kombathu, Minnaram, Pakshe, Pavithram, among others.

Meanwhile, Shobana's first mainstream movie, Kanamarayathu was with Mammootty where she played the role of an orphan girl. Later on, Shobana and Mammootty have worked together in movies like Hitler, Yathra, and Mazhayethum Munpe.

Also Read | Mohanlal Wishes Mammootty And Sulfath On Their Anniversary With A Beautiful Sketch

Also Read | Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Other Stars Heartbroken By News

Recently, Shobana returned to movies after a hiatus of six years with Varane Avashyamund. Essaying the role of Neena, a mother of 25 years old, Shobana managed to impress the critics and audiences alike. The Anoop Sathyan directorial reportedly earned more than Rs. 25 crores at the box office. Shobana is a trained classical dancer and runs a dance school in Chennai.

What's next for Mohanlal and Mammootty?

Meanwhile, Shobana's co-star's Mohanlal and Mammootty have a slew of movies in different stages of production. Mohanlal is awaiting the release of his magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikandalinte Simham. Thereafter, Mohanlal has Jeetu Joseph's Ram, Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan, and his directorial venture - Barroz: The Guardian of D'Gama's Treasures in the making.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's Movies With Mohanlal, Shriya Saran & Other South Superstars

On the other hand, Mammootty is expected to join the sets of Amal Neerad's Bilal next. The forthcoming movie is reported to be the sequel to his 2007's movie Big B. The movie stars Mammootty and Mamata Mohandas in the lead, and according to reports, the film will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. Besides the upcomer, Mammootty's films like One, The Priest are gearing up to hit the marquee soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.