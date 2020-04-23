Shobana’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Actor Files A Police Complaint

Malayalam actor Shobana's Facebook account got hacked recently. Shobana has also filed a police complaint so that the hackers to be punished. Shobana informed her fans of the same on her Instagram account.

Shobana informed her fans that her Facebook account has been hacked

Shobana wrote how someone has got access to her official Facebook account. Shobana further wrote in her statement that she is working closely with the police department to catch the hackers. Shobana further stated that she will once again be active on her Facebook account once the situation comes under control. Check out Shobana's Instagram post.

Shobana informed all her fans not to take COVID-19 as a joke

Meanwhile, the talented actor and dancer is quite active on her social media, treating her fans with some beautiful pictures and videos of her lovely dance performances. Recently, the Thalapathi actor recently also shared a post wherein she requested all her fans to stay at their homes as well as to follow all the social distancing guidelines to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shobana wrote how each citizen of the country is capable of saving the nation.

She advised everyone not to go outside in the coming days. Shobana also informed all her fans not to take the COVID-19 pandemic as a joke. Take a look at Shobana's Instagram post.

On the work front, Shobana was last seen in the movie, Varane Avashyamund. The actor was seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Shobana recently had also announced that she will be sharing some glimpses of her old dance performances with her die-hard fans. The actor had also shared a video wherein she can be seen teaching her fans how to learn and practise dance along with managing all the household chores.

