Mohanlal Wishes Mammootty And Sulfath On Their Anniversary With A Beautiful Sketch

On Wednesday, actor Mammootty and wife Sulfath celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. Many Malayalam actors took to their social media to wish the actor and his wife on their special day. One among the many was Mohanlal who shared a sketch of Mammootty and Sulfath with a sweet message. He wrote: "Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and baabhi" (sic). A few hours later, Mammootty thanked Mohanlal for his sweet wish, and wrote: "Thank you dear Lal." (sic)

Check out the post:

Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and baabhi @mammukka pic.twitter.com/M68utMRMPo — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 6, 2020

Mammootty and Sulfath, who celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary on Wednesday, got married on May 6, 1979. The couple reportedly got married through an arranged marriage set-up, and have two kids- Surumi Kutty and Dulquer Salmaan. Mammootty has openly expressed his love for wife Sulfath in some of his old interviews, and has confessed that she is the only female friend he has, and also revealed how his marriage made him a humble person. Meanwhile, Sulfath, who remains away from the public eye, in an old interview had called Mammootty the perfect son, husband, and father.

Mammootty with his wife:

Mammootty, who was last seen Ajay Vasudev's Shylock, has an array of movies that are at different stages of production. The Unda actor is expected to join the sets of Amal Neerad's Bilal next. The forthcoming movie is reported to be the sequel to his 2007's movie Big B. The movie stars Mammootty and Mamata Mohandas in the lead, and according to reports, the film will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. Besides the upcomer, Mammootty's films like One, The Priest are gearing up to hit the marquee soon.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was supposed to release on March 26, 2020, however since the theatres are shut, and there is nationwide lockdown pertaining due to coronavirus, the makers pushed the release of the film. Besides the upcomer, Mohanlal has a slew of movies in his kitty. Mohanlal has Jeetu Joseph's Ram, Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan, and his directorial venture- Barroz: The Guardian of D'Gama's Treasures in the making.

