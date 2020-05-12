Ajay Devgn's Movies With Mohanlal, Shriya Saran & Other South Superstars

Ajay Devgn has worked with many superstars in Bollywood. The actor has also made various collaborations with a few South Indian directors for his Bollywood movies. Apart from directors, Ajay Devgn has also worked with a few South Indian actors in his films. Here are some actors Ajay Devgn collaborated with from the South.

Ajay Devgn's movies with South Indian actors

Mohanlal

South Indian actor Mohanlal works in Malayalam movies predominantly. The actor has also been a part of various Hindi films. Mohanlal collaborated with Ajay Devgn for the film Company starring actors Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles. The film is based on an underworld gang, Mohanlal was seen as Veerappalli Srinivasan while Ajay Devgn played the role of one of the gang members.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj is known for his films like Abhiyum Naanum and Bharat Ane Nenu. Prakash Raj is popular for his villainous roles in Bollywood movies like Singham and Golmaal Again. The actor Prakash Raj has collaborated with actor Ajay Devgn for the films Singham and Golmaal Again. Both movies were directed by Rohit Shetty. While Singham was a serious cop film, the movie Golmaal Again was a funny movie.

Kajal Aggarwal

Ajay Devgn has also come together with South superstar Kajal Aggarwal for the Bollywood film Singham. Singh was Rohit Shetty's first movie from his Cop Universe. Kajal Aggarwal was seen as Ajay Devgn's love interest in the film Singham. The film Singham followed the life of a cop, who fights injustice in a village he is transferred to.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is another actor who works predominantly for various Hindi as well as South Indian movies. Rakul Preet Singh collaborated with actor Ajay Devgn for the film De De Pyaar De. Rakul Preet Singh was seen as Ajay Devgn's love interest in the film De De Pyaar De. The film also starred Tabu and Jimmy Shergill.

Shriya Saran

Drishyam is considered as Ajay Devgn's best films so far. The movie also starred Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. Tabu was seen as an antagonist in the film while Shriya Saran was seen as Ajay Devgn's wife in the film. Shriya Saran is a popular actor who works in South Indian films. She has been a part of some popular south Indian movies like Sivaji, Chandra and Manam.

