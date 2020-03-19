Shriya Saran Makes Her Tiktok Debut; Check Out Her First Video Here

Actor Shriya Saran is best known for featuring opposite Ajay Devgn in the Bollywood film Drishyam (2015). The actor took to her Instagram account and announced that she is making her Tiktok debut. Tiktok is a video making app and is currently in the headlines as many big names from the industry have joined the app.

Shriya Saran on Tiktok

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures where she announced that she is making her Tiktok debut. The actor also shared a couple of solo snaps as well as a few snaps with her Russian husband Andrei Koscheev. She captioned the picture with a few sweet yet simple words and disclosed about her Tiktok debut towards the end of the post.

Fans of the actor took to Shriya Saran’s Instagram and welcomed her to Tiktok. Many said that they are ready to see her on Tiktok. While some of her fans on Instagram stated that she and her husband make a great pair. Shriya Saran’s Instagram account was filled with warm comments and fire emojis.

The actor posted a video on her Tiktok and announced that she will go live on Tiktok from tomorrow, that is from March 20, 2020. The day is of special importance to her as she celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband on the day. She is also seen moving into the sun and then in the shadow while chanting 'Tiktok' and laughing at her silliness. She then holds the camera and shows off her husband who is seen beaming with joy.

Shriya Saran tied the knot with her long time Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev two years back. The actor, however, opened up about her romance recently. She kept her wedding a secret and only a few people from the film fraternity attended the wedding. She recently shared a few pictures with her husband on her Instagram account.

While the past years have been all work for Shriya, she spent the last year vacationing and roaming the world. She was last seen in the film Gautamiputra Satakarni. The Telugu language also featured Bollywood veteran Hema Malini in a pivotal role. It has been reported that the actor will be seen in a Tamil film titled Sandakaari very soon. The film is helmed by R. Madesha and will feature Tamil superstar Vimal in a pivotal role. The movie will also star K. R. Vijaya and Crane Manohar in lead roles.

