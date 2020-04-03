Actor Shriya Saran Asks Her Friends And Fans To Take Up The 'Bartaan Saaf Karo Challenge’

Amid the lockdown, celebs from various entertainment industries are taking to social media to share how they are spending their time indoors. Several celebs are seen learning new skills and interacting with fans in Q&A sessions and even helping their family members with household chores. In this time of lockdown, South Indian actor Shriya Saran took to her Instagram to challenge her fans and her colleagues. She started a 'Bartaan Saaf Karo Challenge’. Here is how she started it.

Shriya Saran challenges her friends and fans to 'Bartaan Saaf Karo Challenge’

Shriya Saran took to her Instagram on April 2, 2020, to share a video where she was seen in a white kurti. In the video, her husband was seen doing the dishes. Shriya Saran captioned the video by writing "Bartan saaf karo.... So I nominate @therahulaggarwal @rahullings @atulkasbekar @ashishchowdhryofficial @anishchanana @satyasees @aarti.ravi @alluarjunonline @najafkhan1 @neerjasaran @sshauryaa23 @aryaoffl."

In the video, Shriya Saran joking revealed why she married her husband and said, "You know why I married my husband? Because I hate doing dishes. So let’s challenge all the married men, how they help their beautiful wives in this tough time. I'm gonna nominate few of my friends, and you guys post videos of your husband working.”

On a professional note

It is reported that Shriya Saran will be reuniting with Ajay Devgn in the film RRR. The makers of the film have roped in Shriya Saran to play the lead role's love interest. This upcoming film will star Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles apart from Ajay Devgn. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role.

