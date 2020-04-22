Shruti Haasan Claims She Has Been In Quarantine For Too Long As She Finds This Person Hot

Bollywood actor and singer Shruti Haasan recently revealed that she finds a person hot. Shruti Haasan is a singer as well as an actor and has acted in many South Indian as well as Bollywood films. Shruti Haasan like most of the actors all across the globe has been homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She stated that the lead character from the show she is watching is hot.

Shruti Haasan’s Instagram story consisted of her confessing that she finds Sergio from the Netflix film Sergio hot. Shruti Haasan on her Instagram story made adorable faces as she confessed that she finds the actor hot. However, she even clarified saying that she likes Sergio from the Netflix film and not a character from Money Heist. Shruti Haasan also mentioned on her Instagram story that the quarantine is taking a toll on her and hence she is developing such feelings.

Shruti Haasan has previously revealed that all the four of them, her mother Sarika, her father Kamal Haasan, her sister Akshara and herself have been quarantining separately. She had revealed that her father Kamal Haasan and sister Akshara are both in Chennai, but are spending the lockdown separately. She further revealed that while her mother and herself are both in Mumbai, they are quarantining separately as well. Shruti Haasan also stated that all their travelling schedules are separate and hence spending the isolation separately makes a lot of sense.

While being in the COVID-19 lockdown, Shruti Haasan seems to be channelising her creative side. She recently shared a video of herself singing in a melodious voice while being in the lockdown. A few days back, Shruti Haasan’s Instagram story featured her doodling a picture of a cat and a fish on a piece of paper.

