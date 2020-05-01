Arjun Kapoor's Picture With Shruti Haasan Will Make You Want To See Them In A Film

Arjun Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who is known for his popular movies like Gunday, Ishaqzaade, 2 States, and his recent movie Panipat. His onscreen pairings with actresses like Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor have been widely appreciated by his fans. Check out a throwback Instagram photo of Arjun Kapoor with Southern beauty Shruti Haasan which will make you want to see them cast in a movie together.

Arjun Kapoor and Shruti Haasan's Instagram post

Arjun Kapoor and Shruti Haasan were actually seen together in the movie Tevar, where Shruti Haasan did a cameo for a special dance number, titled Madamiya, which was loved by fans. Their dance number titled Madamiyan became very popular among item song lovers.

We came across Shruti Haasan's Instagram post where she posed with his Tevar costar Shruti and they looked 'extremely adorable' in that picture. The post was from the time when Tevar was being shot, and Shruti's schedule for it had ended. In the comments section, fans had showered appreciation and love for their song. Check out the post from Shruti Haasan's Instagram here.

Arjun Kapoor's and Shruti Hassan upcoming movies

Arjun Kapoor has two movies lined up for 2020, one being a thriller movie opposite Parineeti Chopra called Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and other being Kaashvie Nair's film titled Chale Chalo. On the other hand, Shruti Hassan recently made her American TV debut in the 2019 action-drama called Treadstone. While in the Tamil cinema, she was last seen as a singer for sister Akshara's movie Kadaram Kondan in 2019.

Promo image courtesy: Eros Now YouTube

