Shruti Haasan Shares Selfie With Her "fav Boys" From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu' Promotions

Actor Shruti Haasan has a number of projects lined up which be released in the upcoming years. She was last seen in the digital film, The Power, a Hindi language action-thriller film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Soon the actor will be seen in Netflix's Pitta Kathalu, a Telugu language anthology drama film, directed by a number of directors. Shruti Haasan's movie will be releasing on February 19th and the actor is currently busy, promoting her upcoming film.

Shruti Haasan shares a picture from Pitta Kathalu promotion

Shruti Haasan shared a picture on Instagram with her director Nag Ashwin and her co-star Sanjith Hegde. She shared this adorable selfie while promoting her upcoming film. Actor Sanjith Hegde will be making his debut in the movie industry with this film. Along with the picture, Shruti Haasan shared in the caption, "A day with my fav boys promoting pitta kathalu and our story X LIFE for @netflix_in directed by the awesomest @nag_ashwin !! And music and debut acting by @sanjithhegde 😁" (sic)

Actor Shruti Haasan was dressed in a black ensemble outfit, while her co-star Sanjith was dressed in a brown turtle neck sweatshirt. Director Nag Ashwin was also dressed in a plain black outfit for the promotion of their film. Netflix's Pitta Kathalu is the first Telugu original which is a four-part anthology film. The meaning of Pitta Kathalu means "short stories" in the Telugu language. The storyline of the film will revolve around four bold women. The trailer of the show has already created a buzz amongst fans. Shruti Haasan will be seen in a rather bold avatar in the film, who falls in love with a boy, a character played by Sanjith Hegde.

On the work front, other Shruti Haasan's movies that will be released this year are Laabam and Vakeel Saab. Laabam is an upcoming Tamil language political thriller film directed by SP Jananathan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shruti Haasan with Jagapathi Babu, Sai Dhanshika, and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles. Shruti Haasan’s film Vakeel Saab is a courtroom film directed by Venu Sriram. The film is a remake of the Hindi film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

