Shruti Haasan Rings In 35th Birthday Celebration With BFF Tamannaah Bhatia; See Photos

Kamal Haasan's beloved daughter and polyglot actor, Shruti Haasan rings in her 35th birthday today, i.e. January 28, 2021. Thus, her BFF from the film fraternity, Tamannaah Bhatia penned a sweet wish for the Krack actor by revealing the CDP for her birthday on Twitter. Furthermore, Tamannaah also gave fans a peek into Shruti Haasan's birthday bash on Instagram as the latter rang in birthday cheer with her actor pal.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Take The Quiz And Find Out

Tamannaah Bhatia visits Shruti Haasan on her birthday

Earlier today, Shruti Haasan shared a streak of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories from her 35th birthday bash as she rocked a black dress with a diamond-studded crown that read 'Birthday Girl'. Shruti's private party was attended by a couple of close friends from the South Indian film fraternity including Tamannaah Bhatia. The Baahubali actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with Shruti from her birthday bash, wherein the actor-duo is seen flashing their beaming smiles at the camera. Sharing the picture, Tamannaah wrote, "Happy Birthday @Shrutzhaasan" and the birthday girl responded to it writing, "Thank You, My Lovely".

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's IG story below:

Also Read | Loved 'Pitta Kathalu' Teaser? 5 Shruti Haasan Films To Watch As You Wait For The Anthology

Furthermore, Tamannaah also took to her Twitter handle to unveil the CDP for Shruti Haasan's birthday. In addition to that, she also penned a heartfelt note for the actor-singer on the micro-blogging platform, which read, "It’s my dearest Shruti’s birthday and I am so happy to release the CDP for her birthday An actor par excellence, a fabulous singer, and a very close friend @shrutihaasan, we love you". Take a look:

It’s my dearest Shruti’s birthday and I am so happy to release the CDP for her birthday ðŸ¥³

An actor par excellence, a fabulous singer, and a very close friend - @shrutihaasan , we love you â¤ï¸



Designed by : @sundar1413

.#HappyBirthdayShrutiHaasan pic.twitter.com/gmMXOcsDhn — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 27, 2021

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Answers On Boyfriend & Love Amid Time With 'mystery Man', Denies Hating Ex

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan also shared a picture of herself from her birthday party to thank her 'virtual family' for making her day special. She wrote, "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...I've grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity". Shruti added, "I want to take a second to say a giant THANK YOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special. Thank you for all your wishes, I feel so loved".

Check out Shruti Haasan's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Shruti Haasan's Movies To Watch As You Wait For Her 'Pitta Kathalu' To Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.