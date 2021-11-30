Shruti Haasan Reminisces The Time When She Was Little, Shares Pic With Kamal Haasan; See

Shruti Haasan and Kamal Haasan are undoubtedly one of the most adored father-daughter duos in the entertainment industry and their constant throwback glimpses are a testament to their heartwarming bond. As Kamal Haasan recovers from COVID-19, his daughter is reminiscing the time when she was little.

Shruti Haasan shared an adorable picture of her as a toddler; as she poses with Kamal and her mother Sarika. The south superstar can be seen glaring at the camera, while Sarika looks at her toddler. Kamal and Sarika are also parents to daughter Akshara Haasan, who is papped on many occasions with the trio.

Shruti Haasan shares throwback pic with Kamal Haasan, Sarika

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, November 30, the Luck actor reshared a picture by one of her fan accounts, wherein her toddler version is seen sporting short hair and a striped t-shirt as she poses with her parents. Alongside the picture, she wrote," That time I was little". Take a look.

Fans witnessed another throwback glimpse of the father-daughter on Kamal Haasan's 67th birthday earlier this month. In a sweet dedication to the superstar, Shruti uploaded a throwback picture while thanking her father for everything he has done for her and her sister Akshara Haasan. With the monochrome glimpse, she wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! @ikamalhaasan may this year and many more to come be filled with your signature brand of joy, magic, and artistry lots of love, and can’t wait to see the incredible things you have in store for us !!!”.

Kamal Haasan recently contracted COVID-19. Making the announcement on Twitter, he wrote," ''I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm in isolation. I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe." He was soon admitted to a Chennai Hospital for treatment. A recent statement from the hospital claimed that he is recovering well and his condition continues to be stable.

Shruti had also updated fans about his health and wrote, "Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon !!''.

(IMAGE: Instagram/ShrutZHaasan)