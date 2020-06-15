Shruti Haasan Reveals Shifting Her Focus From Acting To Music Was A 'conscious Decision'

For the past few years, Shruti Haasan has been missing from the silver screen. She is busy making music and performing at multiple shows in and around London. In a recent media interview, Shruti Haasan revealed that although she loves acting, shifting her focus to music was a conscious decision.

Shruti Haasan further added that as an actor she was getting disillusion, and started to feel that she was a misfit, especially because of her looks and demeanour. Soon after the realisation, Shruti revealed that she decided to take a step back and reassess her career. During her break, Shruti Haasan focussed on music and released several independent songs.

What changed?

Shruti Haasan, who has a few movies up for release, revealed that soon after she came in terms with her inner self her approach towards acting changed, and she started enjoying movies as she loves making music. She further exclaimed that she loves the fact that she improved as an actor in front of millions of people, who showered her with love and adulation. Further, in the interview, Shruti Haasan talked about her forthcoming movies Krack (Telugu) and Laabam (Tamil).

Shruti Haasan revealed that although the movies are massy entertainers, they offer her a chance to showcase her acting. She further exclaimed that these movies have helped her find a voice in cinema. Lastly, she said that it is the best time to be an actor; especially in this multicultural environment, where it is hard to determine the origin of a person from his face.

Shruti Haasan was last seen in Ajay Pannalal and Arvind Singh Rajpoot's Behen Hogi Teri. The movie, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan in the lead, narrates the tale of two neighbours, who are in love with each other, however, due to societal conceptions, find it hard to commit. The Shruti Haasan starrer released in 2017 to mixed reviews. The movie was bankrolled by Tonny D' Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan, and Nitin Upadhyaya under their production banner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan is gearing up for the release of Krack. The forthcoming movie will mark her return to Tollywood after Katamarayudu (2017). The forthcoming movie, starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead is expected to hit the screen this year. Besides the upcomer, Shruti Haasan also has a Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

