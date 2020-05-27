Shruti Haasan Shares Adorable Throwback Photo Posing With Face Tattoo

Shruti Haasan has often shared a number of throwback photos on her Instagram and other social media platforms. In fact, Shruti Haasan's last two Instagram posts have been throwback photos. She recently took to her social media yet again and posted a photo from her childhood days where she could be seen sporting a tattoo on her face. Within a few minutes of her uploading the post, her fans started to comment sweet things for Shruti Haasan. Check out Shruti Haasan's throwback photo below -

Shruti Haasan's throwback photo

In the caption, Shruti Haasan acknowledged the weird side of her photo with a quirky take. The actor wrote that she has been a 'weirdo' since 1995. Shruti can be seen posing looking away from the camera sporting an all-black outfit. Though the tattoo on her face cannot be seen clearly due to the distorted image, it can be assumed that the tattoo is of a mystical creature, as seen in the photo.

Shruti Haasan has been vocal about her love for all things back and can be often seen posing in all-black outfits. One glance over her Instagram profile can confirm that the actor has an exceptional liking for black clothing as the majority of her posts recently are in stylish black outfits. Shruti Haasan's throwback photo received an uproar of love by fans. Check out fan reactions below -

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan recently sat down with a news daily and talked about how she is handling the COVID-19 lockdown period. The actor shared that she has been using the time to think about various aspects of her life and try to find answers to some unanswered questions. Shruti Haasan revealed that she has been trying to stay positive but cannot herself from thinking about how people's lives will come back to the track after the lockdown.

Shruti Haasan has also put her singing talent on display over social media during the lockdown period as she can be seen posting videos of her playing the piano and singing songs. In one of her recent videos, Shruti sang lyrics like 'No I don't want to spend another day in here', referencing the COVID-19 lockdown. Check it out below -

