Shruti Haasan’s ‘chai Baked Pear’ Recipe Will Satiate Your Craving For Tea And Fruits

It seems that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has not stopped Shruti Haasan from getting productive and also sharing a glimpse of her lockdown routine with her fans. From sharing her singing lessons, playing games online to sharing the recipe for some healthy dishes, Shruti Haasan is doing it all. Shruti Haasan recently took to her social media to share a Chai baked pears recipe which immediately demanded attention. For those who crave their daily dose of fruits or tea as an evening snack, they can now cherish the best of both worlds with this chai baked pears recipe. Shruti Haasan shared the entire recipe for the mouth-watering evening snack.

Shruti Haasan mentioned the ingredients needed for the chai baked pears recipe in her video

Shruti Haasan revealed that the ingredients needed for the chai baked pears recipe include crushed walnuts, 4 pears which have to be diced from the middle, chai masala, cinnamon powder, maple syrup and 1 cup of oats. Shruti Haasan further showcased the first step of the chai baked pears recipe to be cutting out the seed part in the middle of the half-diced pear and fill in some walnuts as well as soaked oats in it. The next step included sprinkling some chai masala, cinnamon powder, and maple syrup on the pears.

Shruti Haasan added that she loved the mix of flavors in this dish

Shruti Haasan then revealed that the third step of the chai baked pears recipe includes adding a piece of butter on the pears after which it has to be tossed inside the oven for about 25 minutes at about 190 degrees Celcius. The dish is now ready to be cherished as a yummy evening snack. Sharing the recipe on her social media, Shruti Haasan wrote that she loves the mix of flavors in this dish. Shruti Haasan further wrote how the walnut and maple syrup along with a sprinkle of chai masala can go well with the pears. Take a look at Shruti Haasan's chai baked pears recipe in this video.

On the work front, Shruti was last seen in the short film Devi which also starred Kajol and Neha Dhupia in the lead role. The actor will be seen next in the film, Laabam alongside Kalaiyarasan and Vijay Sethupati. Shruti Haasan will also be seen in the Telugu film, Krack which will be helmed by Gopichand Malineni.