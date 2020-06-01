Dulquer Salmaan, Shruti Haasan, And Simbu To Star In 'Aval Appadithaan' Remake?

Going by the latest buzz, the 1978 classic Aval Appadithaan is set for a remake and will be directed by Badri Venkatesh and will star Shruti Haasan. According to reports. the director is also in talks of signing Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu. The film originally starred Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sripriya in the lead roles. Read on to know more about the story:

In a conversation with a leading daily, the director opened up about how he got the idea. Badri revealed that it all started when he took up a social media challenge and answered a question from his American niece. He told her that the soundtrack of Aval Appadithaan resonates with him even today and tagged Shruti Haasan in it.

Talking about the film, Venkatesh revealed that he is a graduate from the film institute and C Rudhraiya's Aval Appadithaan is the first film that was made by a graduate from the film institute. He added that the film is closer to his heart for more reasons than just one. He also shared that he worked with Shruti Haasan on her show Hello Sago and talked to her about the film.

Haasan watched the film on the director's insistence and was quite excited when Venkatesh proposed the idea of a remake. He said that the film talks about a lot of issues that are relevant even in today's times. Revealing that they even have a producer on board, the director said that he does not know who hold's the rights to the original film. Badri Venkatesh said that C Rudhraiya is no more and that his daughter does not have any idea about it as well.

Adding that he won't be recreating the film frame by frame, he said that he would like to start working on the project without any hindrance. Further answering whether he has reached out to Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu for the casting, the director revealed that the communication has reached Dulquer but he has not got in touch with Simbu yet. Badri said that Shruti Haasan is set to play the role of Manju and as for the male lead, he said that he might get Dulquer Salmaan or Vijay Deverakonda on board. The director further revealed that though Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for all his films, he wants to get Ilaiyaraaja to compose for this one.

