Actor Siddharth Returns To Tollywood With Sharwanand Starrer 'Maha Samudram', Read Details

Actor Siddharth is all set to make his comeback to Telugu cinema with RX 100 (2018) fame Ajay Bhupathi's next film, Maha Samudram. The movie, starring Sharwanand in the lead is an action-thriller that will be produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam, who last bankrolled Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020). On Friday, September 18, the makers of Maha Samudram made an official announcement regarding the cast of the movie online.

The producers, AK Entertainment, released an official statement on their social media handle. In the statement, they revealed that Siddarth would be playing the lead along with Sharawanand. "Siddharth makes his Tollywood comeback with 'Maha Samudram'. Actor Siddharth who was last seen in Telugu in a dubbed film Gruham comes on board to star in the crazy multi-starrer," (sic) read the statement.

Siddharth and Sharwanand in Maha Samudram

Director Ajay Bhupathi, in a recent tweet, revealed that Maha Samudram would be an intense film that will impress the Telugu movie audiences. He wrote: "Happy to have @Actor_Siddharth in #MahaSamudram. This Intense Multistarrer will surely reach your expectations." (sic)

Maha Samudram marks RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi's second film. The movie, starring Siddharth and Sharwanand in the lead is an intense love story set in the backdrop on an action-thriller. Some reports suggest that Aditi Rao Hydari would play the female lead in the upcomer. However, the makers are yet to announce details regarding the cast of the film.

What's next for Siddharth on the work front?

Siddharth will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, features actors like Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Bobby Simha in prominent roles. Indian 2 reportedly narrates the tale of Senapati who fights a battle against the corrupt bureaucrats. The movie's shooting is currently on halt due to the pandemic. The shoot is reported to start soon.

Besides the upcomer, Siddharth has an array of films at different stages of production. He has Karthik G Krish's Shaitan Ka Bachcha. The movie, starring Siddharth and Raashi Khanna in the lead, also features actors like Vamsi Krishanan, Yogi Babu, other in prominent roles. Thereafter, Siddharth also has Nikhil Mahajan's Dainik in the pipeline.

