Siddharth-Sharwanand Starrer 'Maha Samudram's Shooting Commences

The shoots for Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer Maha Samudram has commenced today. The news was shared by Taran Adarsh as well as director Ajay Bhupathi on their social media accounts. Read further ahead to know more about the upcoming project.

Sharwanand’s Maha Samudram goes on floors

The filming for Sharwanand and Siddharth starrer Maha Samudram has kicked off from today, December 7, 2020. The news was shared by film critic Taran Adarsh and the director of the movie Ajay Bhupathi. Adarsh wrote in his post, “SHARWANAND - SIDDHARTH: SHOOT BEGINS... #Telugu - #Tamil bilingual #MahaSamudram - starring #Sharwanand, #Siddharth, #AditiRaoHydari and #AnuEmmanuel - commenced shoot today... Ajay Bhupathi - who directed #RX100 - directs the film... Produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam”.

I can’t wait to show you this fierce love story, an intense drama with phenomenal characterizations! Something you’ve never experienced before! I’m sure you’ll ❤️ it.

Excited to start the shoot today 🔥#MahaSamudram 🌊#MahaSamudramBegins ❤️

Meanwhile, the director wrote in a tweet, “I can’t wait to show you this fierce love story, an intense drama with phenomenal characterizations! Something you’ve never experienced before! I’m sure you’ll ❤️ it. Excited to start the shoot today”, followed by the hashtags #MahaSamudram, #MahaSamudramBegins”.

#MahaSamudram - An Immeasurable Love Story ❤️🔥



Hope you loved our #MAHASAMUDRAMThemePoster 😇



#MahaSamudram - An Immeasurable Love Story ❤️🔥

Hope you loved our #MAHASAMUDRAMThemePoster 😇

I'm ardently waiting to show you more interesting insights of this intensely emotional rollercoaster. Stay Tuned 💥#HappyDiwali 🪔

Bhupathi had announced the project on November 14, 2020, in a tweet. He wrote how this project has been an emotional rollercoaster and that he couldn’t wait to share more about it. The director wrote, “#MahaSamudram - An Immeasurable Love Story. Hope you loved our #MAHASAMUDRAMThemePoster I'm ardently waiting to show you more interesting insights of this intensely emotional rollercoaster. Stay Tuned followed by #HappyDiwali”.

The poster was also shared by Sharwanand, as he wrote with it, “I'm stubborn than the waves, deep as the seas!” in his Instagram post.

I'm mightier than the wind and scarier than the storm! @aditiraohydari @ImSharwanand @ItsAnuEmmanuel



Who are you?



Here's the theme poster of our epic Telugu saga #Mahasamudram Directed by @DirAjayBhupathi

I'm mightier than the wind and scarier than the storm!

Who are you?

Here's the theme poster of our epic Telugu saga #Mahasamudram

Siddharth has also shared the poster on Diwali on his Twitter handle and wrote, “I'm mightier than the wind and scarier than the storm!”.

Aditi Rao Hydari, who is also a part of the movie, had shared the poster from her Twitter handle as well; while Anu Emmanuel wrote, “I can swirl, and I can twirl! I'm that lighthouse who sets the sail!” as she shared it on her timeline.

