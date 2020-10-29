Aditi Rao Hydari Teary-eyed As 'homie' Dulquer Posts 'embarrassing' Pics To Wish Her

Actor Dulquer Salmaan recently posted adorable pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari on the occasion of her birthday on his Instagram story. In the post, fans can see Aditi Rao Hydari teary-eyed while Dulquer is seen giggling. Take a look at the post and see why Aditi was crying.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan

Pic Credit: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

In the first post, fans can spot Dulquer looking very happy and smiling as he points towards Aditi. Aditi seems really troubled and is looking away from the camera. The actor added birthday wishes for his co-star and also called her a cry baby. The pictures were quite a sweet gesture, as often people try to embarrass their friends on the occasion of their birthday. Take a look at the reason behind why Aditi was crying.

Pic Credit: Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram

The actor also added another post that explained why the actor was crying. Dulquer mentioned that Aditi was having troubles with her Tamil lines and thus got teary-eyed. This picture is a bit more comic than the first one as the actor not only looks sad but also annoyed. Finally, the actor mentioned that he would definitely annoy Aditi on her birthday as he is her homie.

Aditi Rao Hydari's movies

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has been seen in many movies. She made her debut with a Malayalam movie called Prajapathi in 2006. The film was directed by Ranjith and starred Mammootty as Devarmadom Narayanan (Unni Thamburan), Aditi Rao Hydari as Savithri, Sandhya as the daughter of Kunjambu Nair, Siddique as Kaliyarmadam Giri, Sreenivasan as Aali Raghavan, Nedumudi Venu as Kunjambu Nair, Seema as Indrani, Saikumar as M.L.A Kuttikrishanan and Rekha as Narayanan's mother. The movie did very well at the box-office.

She was most recently seen in the film V. The film was written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and featured Nani as Yendluri Vishnu, Sudheer Babu as DCP N. Aditya, Nivetha Thomas as Apoorva Ramanujan, Aditi Rao Hydari as Saheba and Vennela Kishore as Mansoor. Fans showered the film with much love

