Nivetha Thomas' Birthday: Fans Pen Sweet Greetings, Wish Her Luck For Future

Nivetha Thomas turned 25 on November 2, 2020. The ace actor is known for her predominant works in the Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil industries. Nivetha Thomas started her career as a child actor and garnered immense popularity. On the occasion of Nivetha's birthday, fans poured in their sweet wishes for the actor. See below

Fans pour in wishes on Nivetha Thomas' birthday

The actor made her debut with the Malayalam film Veruthe Oru Bharya that released in the year 2008 and received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist. Her performance was loved by the audience and she garnered a huge fan following over the years. Several fans took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of the actor along with a sweet birthday wish.

A fan tweeted, "Wishing Prettiest Girl @nivethathomas a very happy birthday. Rising Star. All happiness and luck sweetheart on behalf of Samantha Prabhu fans. Waiting for Vakeel Saab all the very best for your upcoming projects".While another fan tweeted, "Wishing the pretty cute actress a very happy birthday to you". Another fan shared a beautiful pencil sketch of the actor and wrote a sweet birthday wish. The #happybirthdaynivethathomas was trending on Twitter as several fans shared their wishes. Take a look.

Fans' wishes for Nivetha Thomas

Wishing Actress Nivetha Thomas a@i_nivethathomas Happy Birthday♥️ on Behalf From All @urstrulyMahesh Fans 🤗



All The Best For Future Projects 💥#SarkaruVaariPaata#HappyBirthdayNivethathomas pic.twitter.com/5Wf13c83xi — Karimnagar GFC (@Karimnagar_GFC) November 2, 2020

Wishing Prettiest Girl @i_nivethathomas a very happy Birthday ❤️

Rising Star ⭐

All the happiness and luck sweetheart

On behalf all @Samanthaprabhu2

Fans Waiting for #VakeelSaab all the very best for your all the upcoming projects #Nivethathomas ❤️#HappyBirthdayNivethaThomas pic.twitter.com/A6DHg7eX37 — Deep_Samantha (@Deep_Samantha) November 2, 2020

Birthday Wishes To Talented Actress @i_nivethathomas A Very Happy Birthday On Behalf of @tarak9999 Fans.



All The Best To Your Upcoming Projects.. 💐💐 #HappyBirthdayNivethaThomas#KomaramBheemNTR pic.twitter.com/qDsPI2ZekO — Jr NTR Music (@JrNTRMusic) November 2, 2020

Wishing Beautiful @i_nivethathomas A Very Happy Birthday ! Loads Of Smiles , good Health and happiness always ! 🙂🤗

Have A wonderful year ahead 😍

From All #NBK & @KeerthyOfficial Fans 🤝💐#HBDNivethaThomas #HappyBirthdayNivethaThomas pic.twitter.com/PWcAT5chAe — Balayya🌹 Keerthy 💘 SriRam ⚘ (@Keerthy_SriRam) November 2, 2020

Wish you many more happy returns of the day @i_nivethathomas one of the genuine actors in the tollywood industry 😎😎😎😎



Happiiiii birthday Angle @urstrulyMahesh Annaya fans 😎🎂🥳🍡🍥🥳🍡🎂🥳🍥🍡#SarkaruVaariPaata #HappyBirthdayNivethaThomas pic.twitter.com/z4JH7G00DM — MB Ravi వారి పాట™ 😎😍 (@Palanadu_kurodu) November 2, 2020

Here's wishing the gorgeous @i_nivethathomas a very happy birthday on behalf of @NameisNani fans :)



Good luck for you're future projects pallavi 🤗#HappyBirthdayNivethaThomas#Nivethathomas #Nani pic.twitter.com/4z7Nb1qyWA — Nani Fans Club (@nanifansclub) November 2, 2020

Nivetha Thomas Twitter

Nivetha took to Twitter to share her plan for her 25th year on earth. The actor shared a heartwarming family picture and also penned a sweet note. She wrote, "Goals, perseverance, discipline, prayer, happiness, gratitude, service, love and kindness. Plan for my 25th year on earth. This year will see the start & progress of new things & I feel happy to share them with you one day at a time. Keep me in your prayers. Love, Nivetha". Take a look at Nivetha Thomas' tweet.

Goals, perseverance, discipline, prayer, happiness, gratitude, service, love and kindness. Plan for my 25th year on earth.

This year will see the start & progress of new things & I feel happy to share them with you one day at a time.

Keep me in your prayers.

Love,

Nivetha

♥️ pic.twitter.com/DcBpgBzmgL — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) November 2, 2020

Nivetha Thomas movies

Nivetha Thomas started her career as a child actress with the popular serial My Dear Bootham. She also featured in the movies Chaappa Kurish, Poraali, Thattathin Marayathu, Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham, Gentleman and Juliet Lover of Idiot. Nivetha's television shows include Raja Rajeshwari, Shivamayam and Konchem Touch Lo Unte Chepta.

