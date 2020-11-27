Aditi Rao Hydari And Nivetha Thomas Are Top Contenders As A Lead For Nani's Next

Both Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas are being considered to play a prominent role in Nani's 27th film. However, with just one spot available, the makers will have to choose one actor among the two leading ladies for the part, according to Tollywood Net. The makers of the film have also roped in Taxiwala fame director Rahul Sankrityan to helm this project.

Either Aditi Rao Hydari or Nivetha Thomas to star opposite Nani

As per the above-mentioned portal, Shyam Singha will be a science fiction thriller film and will see a number of VFX work. Thus, with Nani leading the project either Aditi Rao Hydari or Nivetha Thomas will be picked to play a pivotal role opposite him in the film. Both the leading ladies are said to have a good rapport with Nani as they have individually worked with the actor in the past. However, it remains to be seen as who which one of the two actors will be seen sharing screen space with Nani in the film. The rest of the Female cast have already been revealed with Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty being roped in to play female lead roles in the upcoming project. However, the film still has space left for one female actor due to which makers have to select between Aditi Rao Hydari or Nivetha Thomas for the role.

The news portal mentioned that the role will stay pivotal to the scrip and thus the makers are trying to select the perfect actor who fits the role. Besides that, Nani is currently busy with the shooting of Tuck Jagadish which is one of the most anticipated films among his fans. The portal claims that the shooting for this film is almost complete and Nani will be wrapping up his portion of the film soon. Thus once that film is done Nani will move onto his next project, that is Shyam Singha, according to the above-mentioned news portal.

