Siddharth's Takkar To Stream On OTT In Less Than A Month After Its Theatrical Release

Siddharth was last seen in Takkar alongside Divyansha Kaushik. The action-driven drama flick didn’t perform well at the box office but was made on a relatively low budget. Now, the film will be available for viewing on OTT soon despite being released on 9 June 2023.

3 things you need to know:

Takkar was made by the writer-director Karthik K. Krish.

It is a dynamic drama about two people and their beliefs about money.

The rights for the film were acquired by Netflix.

Takkar to release on the OTT platform on July 7

The digital streaming right for Takkar was bought out by the streaming giant. They subsequently announced that the film will be made available on the platform from July 7. Takkar will also be available in Tamil, along with its original language Telugu.

(A still from Takkar featuring Siddharth | Image: worldofsiddharth/Instagram)

Why Takkar is receiving an OTT release so soon?

Healthy anticipation was built for Takkar ahead of its release on June 9. However, compared to Siddharth’s previous entries, Takkar was underperformed at the box office. It was made on an estimated budget of ₹15 crores, it only managed to make its money back. Its box office performance contrasts its ratings, as it currently has an 8.4/10 score on IMDb. Now, the film will be available for viewing on OTT soon.

What is Takkar all about?

Takkar centres around the characters of Gunashekhar AKA Guns and Mahalakshmi AKA Lucky. Guns is a fun-loving young adult who wants to eventually make a lot of money. However, his beliefs enter a shamble when he runs into Lucky. While she comes from a rich family, she believes that money is the root of all tensions in life. The two end up going on a road trip together and all seems to be going well. However, they end up encountering a human trafficking ring and eventually find themselves in the middle. The film follows with unforeseeable twists and turns which end up changing the course of their lives.

(A poster for Siddharth's Takkar (Image: worldofsiddharth/Instagram)

Siddharth is set to appear in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Test alongside R Madhavan. While Indian 2 has a November 2023 release, Test will release sometime in September 2023.