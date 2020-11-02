Siddharth Suryanarayan To Have Four Releases In 2021, Actor Shares News On Twitter

After a brief break from social media, actor Siddharth is now back to Twitter. The actor was away from social media for a while for unknown reasons. He had also stopped sharing his views on politics. However, recently Siddharth has posted a series of tweets on his upcoming films and web shows. Take a look:

Siddharth's movies in upcoming months

As per his Twitter, actor Siddharth is going to have a packed the upcoming year 2021 with as many as four releases. The actor took to his Twitter handle to share the news about his multiple releases next year. Along with the post, he also seeks the wishes of fans on his return to the Telugu film industry after a long break of eight years with Maha Samudram.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Will have 4 releases in #Tamil next year. It’s been a really tough year for the whole world. Hope we can all find our rhythm and forge ahead soon. Adhu varaikkum, udamba paathukkanga makkale. Koodiya seekiram sandhippom. Ungal Siddharth (sic).” Take a look at the tweet below:

Will have 4 releases in #Tamil next year. It's been a really tough year for the whole world. Hope we can all find our rhythm and forge ahead soon. Adhu varaikkum, udamba paathukkanga makkale. Koodiya seekiram sandhippom. Ungal Siddharth. ❤️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 30, 2020

In a series of tweets, the actor opened up on the various movies and series he’s currently working upon. “Currently filming the ambitious and international #EscaypeLive with @sktorigins and @OneLifeStudios My next series in Hindi. Working without a break after a long break thanks to Covid. Staying safe. You stay safe too (sic).”

Currently filming the ambitious and international #EscaypeLive with @sktorigins and @OneLifeStudios ... My next series in Hindi. Working without a break after a long break thanks to covid. Staying safe. You stay safe too. 😎 pic.twitter.com/DMpjgRAa0Y — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 30, 2020

Moreover, he also spoke about his upcoming anthology movie for Netflix which is in association with Mani Ratnam. Sharing the news, he wrote, "Had the pleasure of producing and acting in one of the films in #Navarasa for #Netflix being presented by my guru Mani sir and Jayendra sir. Directed by Rathindran Prasad and starring @parvatweets. An industry comes together to help our own. Looking forward. @Etaki_Entertain (sic).”

Had the pleasure of producing and acting in one of the films in #Navarasa for #Netflix being presented by my guru Mani sir and Jayendra sir. Directed by Rathindran Prasad and starring @parvatweets. An industry comes together to help our own. Looking forward. @Etaki_Entertain ❤️ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 30, 2020

In the end, Siddharth also opened up about returning to Telugu cinema with the Ajay Bhupathip-directorial Maha Samudram. His tweet reads as, “Starting work on my first Telugu film in 8 years #Mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I’m coming back, and I’m doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi (sic).”

Starting work on my first #Telugu film in 8 years #mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:)@ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 30, 2020

For the unversed, Siddharth was last seen on screen in the Tamil horror-thriller named Aruvam. In the film, he played a food safety officer. However, he will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which also features Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in prominent roles.

