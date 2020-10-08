Remember When Sidharth Shukla Opened Up About His Wedding Plans; Read More

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the highest-rated TRP and most-watched Indian reality Indian television show. Each contestant in the show had their own controversy surrounding them. One of the biggest reason why people love the season so much was contestant Sidharth Shukla' theatrics. Even after the season ended and went off-air, fans have always wondered about the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s love-life and future plans. But, fans might be surprised to know that the BB13 winner had once opened up about his wedding plans. Here’s a throwback to the time Sidharth Shukla revealed his wedding plans to all his fans and followers. Read further ahead to know more about it.

Throwback to Sidharth Shukla’s wedding plans

While the world doesn't know when will Sidharth Shukla take his wedding vows, the actor opened about his wedding plans some time back in an Instagram live through his official handle. When a follower asked Sidharth about his marriage plans, he said that "Shaadi ke bare main kya batau, Shaadi ke liye log chahiye hote hai. Ab Sheila toh hun nahi ki khud se pyaar karunga” (English translation: What do I say about marriage, it takes two people to get married. I am not Sheila, that I will love myself only).

During the same fan interaction, Sidharth Shukla’s co-contestant from Bigg Boss 13 and popular television actor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, also asked him questions about his marriage. To all those questions the actor replied, "Nahi yaar Devoleena, abhi tak koi shaadi ke liye nahi mili. Tere nazar main koi hai toh bata mereko” (English translation: No ya Devoleena, I haven’t found anyone for the marriage yet. If you have anyone in sight please let me know).

In the midst of all the drama going on in the Bigg Boss 13 house, fans witnessed a very unique friendship between Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla, that seemed to have turned into romance by the end of the show. Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla had the most interesting journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz and Siddharth’s chemistry was one of the biggest reasons for that particular season of Bigg Boss to be such a blockbuster. Throughout the show and even after, fans started trending #SidNaaz to show how much they love to see the two together.

