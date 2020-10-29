Siddharth Nigam's Takeaway As 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Completes 500 Episodes

Fan-favourite show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga recently completed 500 episodes and the cast and crew have been quite elated about the achievement. The lead actor of the show, Siddharth Nigam, recently spoke to Mid-Day about his journey so far while also shedding some light on what it has taught him over the years. The actor spoke highly of the environment created by the team on sets, calling them an extended family that stuck around.

Siddharth Nigam on playing Aladdin

Actor Siddharth Nigam of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame recently put out his feelings as the show completed 500 successful episodes on SAB TV channel. In an interaction with Mid-Day, he said that he clearly remembers his nervous first day on sets of Aladdin TV serial. The homely environment created by the cast and crew has helped him bond since the very first day. The team has grown stronger with time and now they refer to each other as a family, rather than teammates or crewmates.

Siddharth Nigam also spoke highly of the writers who have been carrying the show successfully since the last 500 episodes. He said the show has consistently charmed the audience, resulting in immense love and support from fans, and he gives the credit to the writers. He is glad that the team has been continuously bringing a gripping storyline and well-conceptualized scenes, garnering immense love from fans. Siddharth Nigam feels his character is also well-written with the right blend of strong, cute, and energetic. He further added that the variety of characters in reel life taught him to adapt and act according to situations.

Read Siddharth Nigam Pens Farewell Note To 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' Co-star Avneet Kaur

Also read Guneet Sharma To Join Cast Of 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga' As Shiraz

Siddharth Nigam believes the 500-episode long run has been like a Ladakh bike ride to him, where a long journey leads to something beautiful and serene. Through this milestone and journey, the actor has learnt that life will always come up with challenges which can be solved with hard work, dedication, and positive attitude.

On a closing note, the artist told the media outlet that he would like to thank fans who have been contributing to the show majorly. The team aims at adding to their happiness quotient while also inspiring them with each episode.

Read Brothers Siddharth Nigam & Abhishek Nigam's Combined Net Worth Will Amaze Fans

Also read 'Aladdin’ Actors Siddharth Nigam And Avneet Kaur’s Video Takes Fans Down The Memory Lane

Image Courtesy: Siddharth Nigam Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.