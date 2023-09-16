SIIMA 2023: Sreeleela, Shruti Haasan, Adivi Sesh, Srinidhi Shetty Share A Candid Moment

SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2023 event was held in Dubai on September 15 and 16. Several stars were handed their respective honours. Celebs from Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil film industry were in attendance. Few significant winners at the award ceremony were seen sharing a moment after winning their respective accolades.

3 things you need to know

SIIMA 2023 took place on September 15-16 in Dubai.

South stars like Sreeleela, Rana Daggubati, Mrunal Thakur and Meenakshi Chaudhary among others attended the ceremony.

Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur, Yash and 777 Charlie won big at the event.

Sreeleela, Adivi Sesh, others are busy in conversation

A picture of one of the moments from the SIIMA Awards has surfaced online. In it, actresses Sreeleela, Srinidhi Shetty and Shruti Haasan, along with actor Adivi Sesh were seen busy in a conversation. The candid moment means a lot after considering the fact that they were all big winners at the event.

(Adivi Sesh, Sreeleela, Shruti Haasan and Srinidh Shetty having a conversation at the SIIMA Awards, which took place in Dubai | Image: SIIMA/X)

Adivi Sesh scored the Best Actor in the Leading Role - Critics’ Award for Major, while Srinidh Shetty won the Best Actress - Kannada for her role in KGF 2. Shruti Haasan also won big after being declared the Fashion Youth Icon, while Sreeleela won the Best Actress accolade for her role in Dhamaka.

RRR wins big at SIIMA

Along with Jr NTR's Best Actor award, RRR was bestowed with four other wins at the awards night. SS Rajamouli bagged the award for Best Director (Telugu) while Senthil Kumar won the Best Cinematographer (Telugu) award. MM Keeravani was declared the winner of the Best Music Director (Telugu) category while Chandrabose won the Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) award for Naatu Naatu.