Silambarsan Aka STR Reveals First Look Of 'Eeswaran': Check Out Motion Poster Here

Silambarasan aka Simbu or STR is one of the most multi-talented celebrities of the South film industry. STR is known for his acting, directing, writing, composing, dancing, and playback singing. The star’s upcoming film was being referred to as SilambarasanTR46 earlier amongst his fandom. Now, STR announced that his new movie's title would be Eeswaran.

Also read: S Thaman Reveals He Is 'happy To Be Part Of' Silambarasan's 'STR46'; See Tweet

The first look and the film's motion poster were out today on the special occasion of Vijayadasami by STR on his social media page today. It looks like a huge visual treat to the fans of Silambarasan. The movie’s first look shows Simbu holding a snake and looking at someone sharply. Sometime back Simbu underwent massive and radical weight loss training. It is noticeable from the first look that he has worked hard to achieve the transformation.

Have a look at Silambarasan’s tweet below:

With the first look poster, the film’s motion poster was also released by Simbu. While disclosing the first look poster and motion poster, Simbu has also hinted that the film will hit the big screens on Pongal 2021. The motion poster suggests that the film will have snake and cricket as important elements.

Have a look at motion poster below:

Also read: Silambarasan And Nidhhi Agerwal To Share Screen Space In Director Suseenthiran's Next

Once the poster was released, fans of the actor took to the comments section and hailed it. The movie will star Nidhhi Agerwal as the leading lady. S Thaman has been drawn in to compose music. Last week, Thaman took to his Twitter space and shared a photo, while revealing that he has started composing music for the film. The gripping background music for the motion poster was also praised by the fans of Silmabarasan TR.

Apart from Eeswaran, Simbu also has Maanaadu that was directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi under V house productions. The cast of this movie also includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Surya, Premji Amaren, Karan, Karunakaran, Aravind Aakash, Manoj Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, and Bharathiraja in key roles. Simbu also has Maha in his kitty, which features Hansika Motwani in the lead role. The movie is written and directed by the director UR Jameel.

Also read: Fans Love The First Look Of Jr NTR’s Character In RRR, Trend It Big Time On Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.