Fans Love The First Look Of Jr NTR’s Character In RRR, Trend It Big Time On Twitter

Rise Roar Revolt is an upcoming Indian Telugu action drama film written and directed by S. S. Rajamouli, starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Olivia Morris. The movie's plot revolves around a fictional story about India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. In the RRR teaser clip, Jr NTR flaunts his ripped physique in various shots. He is seen braving odds as he fights for his country and its honour.

Seems like Bheem lives by a code and that is survival. Ram Charan has finally released the much-awaited character introduction video of Bheem's first look in RRR. The video, narrated by Ram Charan, shows Jr NTR playing a fictionalized version of a revered freedom fighter from Telangana, Komaram Bheem, who passed away in 1940.

After much wait, Jr NTR fans can finally have a glimpse at their favourite Telugu star as the trailer was launched on Thursday. The makers of the film Rise Revolt Roar surprised the fans with Jr NTR’s character introduction. Jr NTR 's fans loved the first look and south superstar trended big time on Twitter with hashtags such as #RamarajuForBheem and #BheemFirstLook. Take a look at how fans reacted to Bheem's look in RRR.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Bheem's first look

Ramaraju for Bheem teaser was released in five languages and Ram Charan dubbed for it in all the languages for the first time. The one-minute-30-seconds long teaser spoke about the strength, courage, and determination of Komaram Bheem. The teaser was supposed to be a birthday gift for Jr NTR. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the RRR team couldn't release it on May 20.

The film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu the next year. It will be a pan-India release and will feature some high octane action sequences and emotional storytelling. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, but the filmmakers are yet to announce a new release date.

