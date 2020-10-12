Silambarasan And Nidhhi Agerwal To Share Screen Space In Director Suseenthiran's Next

Actor Silambarasan has signed his next film with Paayum Puli (2015) fame Suseenthiran. The untitled movie touted to be an action-thriller will also star Nidhhi Agerwal in a lead role. The Suseenthiran-directorial is bankrolled by Balaji Kappa under his production banner. The producers of the untitled film recently made an official announcement regarding the film online.

Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal in Suseenthiran's next film

The untitled Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer will reportedly also feature actor-director Bharathiraja in a prominent role. According to Cinema Express' recent report, the shooting of the Simbu and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer will begin in Dindigul district, where the film will be shot in one star to finish the schedule. The cinematography will be handled by Thiru, and the film will be edited by Antony, revealed Cinema Express' report. The Suseenthiran-directorial will reportedly hit the marquee in 2021.

What's next for Silambarasan and Nidhhi Agerwal?

Silambarasan, on the work front, will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu. The movie, starring Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead is a crime thriller that marks the return of the former to acting after a hiatus. The film also features actors like Bharathiraja, SJ Suryah, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, S A Chandrashekhar, among others in prominent roles. The movie is expected to go on floors soon. Besides the upcomer, Silambarasan also has U R Jameel's Maha with Hansika Motwani.

Meanwhile, Simbu's co-star Nidhhi Agerwal will be next seen in Lakshman's Bhoomi. The movie, starring Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead is a patriotic drama. The film, written and directed by Lakshman, also features Satish in a prominent role. The film was slated to hit the marquee on May 1, 2020. However, it got pushed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Besides the upcomer, Nidhhi Agerwal has Yogesh Dubey's India Dial 100. The movie reportedly stars Divyendu Sharma and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead. The movie has been in pre-production for the past few years due to undisclosed reasons.

